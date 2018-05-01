NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Wiring Harness Market



An automotive wiring harness is an organized set of various electric wires, cables, and components, such connectors, terminals, and clamps, that are used to relay information and electric power. It is an extension network of wires which runs throughout the vehicles and comes as a standard stock fitment connecting different electronic components.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various products.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



• Key vendors

• Aptiv

• FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

• Lear

• LEONI

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• YAZAKI



Market driver

• Automation to lower manufacturing cost of automotive wiring harness

Market challenge

Market trend

• Use of smart materials in automotive wiring harness

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



