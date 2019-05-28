Global Autonomous Driving (AD) Industry Outlook to 2030: 1 in 4 Cars Sold (18 Million) Globally is Expected to be Automated (L3 and Above) by 2030, with L4 Driving the Growth of Ownership
The "Global Autonomous Driving (AD) Industry Outlook, 2019" report
The autonomous driving industry is evolving at a rapid pace on various fronts such as advancements in technology as well as emergence of new business models. Traditionally, most major OEMs and Tier I suppliers have strived to explore the benefits of developing applications focused on the convergence of the three technology pillars: Connected, Autonomous, and Electric. However, the true potential of each of these technology pillars can be tapped only by the marriage of technology and service sectors of the industry. Technology and service integration has picked up pace in the recent years, with leading OEMs making investments and acquisitions in service-based companies.
Technologically, 2018 witnessed advancements in shared mobility platform, consolidation of E/E architecture, and advancements in integration of AI in every aspect of autonomous development. In 2019, the researcher expects sensor solutions and teleoperation to emerge as key developments, while on the business front, OEMs and Tier I companies to prioritize pushing L2+ features in the market.
Research Highlights
- In this 2019 outlook, the researcher has highlighted 1 Mega Trend and 3 key sub trends in each of the market and technological advancements, which will be impacted by autonomous driving.
- Market trends include mobility services, peripheral services, logistics services, and vehicle services. Impact of autonomy will change these traditional business models while focusing on ways to monetize and personalize data.
- In terms of technology, trends include autonomous vehicle platforms, sensor fusion solutions, data computing and storage, and testing and validation. With the industry evolving from ADAS-level sensors, the focus will be on developing L4 and L5 autonomous platform and building the necessary computational ecosystem.
- This study highlights these trends and explains the impact along with use cases.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the top trends that will drive the AD market in 2019? What impact will these trends have on the market?
- What are the opportunities available for technology providers, suppliers, and OEMs in 2019?
- What was the size of the total AD market in 2018, and how is it expected to grow by 2030 based on new SAE definitions?
- How will autonomous shared mobility business impact the ownership model? What will be the share of vehicle ownership and usership by 2030?
- What has been the mergers/acquisition/investment landscape in the autonomous ecosystem, and which are the key companies to watch out for?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- 2018 Key Highlights
- Impact of SAE Definitions
- AD Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
- Key Questions to Answer for AD Industry to Succeed in New Mobility World
- 2019 Top 5 Predictions
- Key Conclusions
2. Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Definitions
- Vehicle Segmentation
- SAE Definitions
4. Market Trends
- Market Trends for AD
- Impact of AD on Mobility Services
- Potential of Automation
- Impact of AD on Peripheral Services
- Case Study - Allianz Ventures
- Impact of AD on Logistics Services
- Case Study - Delivery Solutions into the City by DPD group
- Impact of AD on Vehicle Services
- Waymo and Magna Partnership
5. Technology Trends
- Technology Trends for AD
- Future Autonomous Vehicle Platforms
- Case Study - Autonomous Vehicle Platform from Ford
- Future Sensor Fusion Solution for Autonomous Vehicles
- Use Case (AEye, Inc. and Cortica)
- Data Storage and Computing for Autonomous Vehicles
- Case Study - Volkswagen Automotive Cloud
- Testing and Validation
- Case Study - PEGASUS Research Project
6. Automated Vehicle - Timeline and Major OEM and Supplier Activities
- AD Roadmap
- OEM Profiles
- Mergers and Acquisitions in Autonomous Ecosystem
- Key Companies Influencing AD Industry
7. Market Trends and Analysis - 2019
- Forecasting Factors
- Forecasting Scenarios
- Market Volume of Automated Vehicles (L3/4/5) Globally by 2030
- Market Volume by Application Globally by 2030
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Investments and Partnerships from OEMs/TSPs
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Key Conclusions
10. Appendix
