Global Autonomous Navigation Market Report 2019: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends 2017-2027

The Global Autonomous Navigation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include incubation of artificial intelligence has made the navigation simple, huge role of big data in autonomous vehicle development and introduction of high-end inertial navigation system.

Based on platform, the market is categorized into airborne, land, marine, space and weapons. Furthermore, airborne segment is sub-segmented into autonomous aircraft and autonomous drones. Moreover, land segment is sub-segmented into autonomous cars, autonomous industrial robots and autonomous trains. Again, marine segment is sub-segmented into autonomous ships, autonomous surface vehicles and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Depending on solution, the market is segregated into processing unit, sensing system and software. Furthermore, sensing system segment is sub-segmented into automatic identification system (AIS), camera, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), inertial navigation system (INS), lidar, radar, ultrasonic system and other sensing systems.

Moreover, software segment is sub-segmented into artificial intelligence. The artificial intelligence segment is sub-segmented into computer vision and machine learning. By application, the market is segregated into commercial and military & government.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ABB

9.2 Furuno

9.3 General Dynamics

9.4 Honeywell International

9.5 Kongsberg Gruppen

9.6 L3 Technologies

9.7 Moog

9.8 Northrop Grumman

9.9 Raytheon

9.10 Rh Marine

9.11 Rockwell Collins

9.12 Rolls-Royce

9.13 Safran

9.14 Thales

9.15 Trimble



