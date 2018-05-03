Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market 2018-2022: Development of Scalable ECU Platform to Enable Level 3 Autonomy

The global autonomous vehicle ECU market to grow at a CAGR of 53.54% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The electronic control unit (ECU) is the central brain that controls the various automated functions of a semi-autonomous vehicle and fully operates automated vehicles.



One trend in the market is semi-autonomous trucks to gain popularity. We expect the truck industry to transition toward semi-autonomous technology during the forecast period owing to the growing need for higher operating efficiency of fleet operators.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising accidents due to human errors. The increase in the number of people using cars for longer journeys has raised the number of vehicles globally as well as the average kilometers traveled by passengers. Road transport is expected to be one of the prominent modes of transport in the coming years.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cybersecurity issues in autonomous vehicles. The increase in the use of ECUs and connectivity solutions has left scope for the threat of security breaches. Cases of intruders electronically hacking into the operations of connected vehicles have been recorded earlier.



Key vendors

Continental

Hitachi

Intel

NVIDIA

Renesas Electronics

ZF Friedrichshafen

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Autonomous vehicle: Introduction

Vehicle autonomy levels

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Semi-autonomous vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Autonomous vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of scalable ECU platform to enable level 3 autonomy

Semi-autonomous trucks to gain popularity

Development of autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services

Increased funding in R&D of autonomous vehicles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7zz9gw/global_autonomous?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-vehicle-ecu-market-2018-2022-development-of-scalable-ecu-platform-to-enable-level-3-autonomy-300642089.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

