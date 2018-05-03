Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market 2018-2022: Development of Scalable ECU Platform to Enable Level 3 Autonomy

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous vehicle ECU market to grow at a CAGR of 53.54% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The electronic control unit (ECU) is the central brain that controls the various automated functions of a semi-autonomous vehicle and fully operates automated vehicles.
One trend in the market is semi-autonomous trucks to gain popularity. We expect the truck industry to transition toward semi-autonomous technology during the forecast period owing to the growing need for higher operating efficiency of fleet operators.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising accidents due to human errors. The increase in the number of people using cars for longer journeys has raised the number of vehicles globally as well as the average kilometers traveled by passengers. Road transport is expected to be one of the prominent modes of transport in the coming years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cybersecurity issues in autonomous vehicles. The increase in the use of ECUs and connectivity solutions has left scope for the threat of security breaches. Cases of intruders electronically hacking into the operations of connected vehicles have been recorded earlier.
Key vendors
- Continental
- Hitachi
- Intel
- NVIDIA
- Renesas Electronics
- ZF Friedrichshafen
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Autonomous vehicle: Introduction
- Vehicle autonomy levels
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Semi-autonomous vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Autonomous vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of scalable ECU platform to enable level 3 autonomy
- Semi-autonomous trucks to gain popularity
- Development of autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services
- Increased funding in R&D of autonomous vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
