Global Autonomous Vehicle OEM Launch Timelines, Penetration Report 2020: Analysis of 70+ OEM Brands
Nov 02, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Vehicle OEM Launch Timelines, Penetration, and Forecast, Edition 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, you will find detailed analysis on every aspect of future demand for autonomous vehicles. It includes an analysis of 70+ OEM brands both traditional and new autonomous players across passenger and commercial vehicles ecosystem.
Some of the critical analysis covered in the report are as follows:
- Analyzing the communicated time-to-market for SAE level 3 and level 4 AVs with solutions such as highway autopilot, urban autopilot, and automated valet parking, among others by leading OEM brands and new AV players
- Analysis of on-demand AV fleet for mobility-as-a-service such as robotaxis, autonomous shuttle, pods, and delivery vehicles
- Analyzing the current status of automation in automotive industry, and identifying potential future demand for AVs till 2040
- Analyzing the market penetration of each SAE levels of automation across major automotive markets globally
- Identifying OEM strategies and markets for monetizing the AV
- With this research, the aim is to bring a fact-based evaluation of the AVs.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the current status of vehicle automation in passenger and commercial vehicles industry?
- When will we see true autonomous driving on roads?
- Which companies will be the first to enter volume production of AVs?
- What are the different ways in which OEMs, Tier 1s, and new AV tech players going to monetize autonomous driving?
- What is the communicated time-to-market by the leading OEMs and tech companies?
- When is level 3 AVs expected on North American roads?
- How are the regulatory frameworks being developed across major automotive markets?
- What is the status of Chinese AV industry developments? And how are the Chinese OEMs, tech players, and Tier 1s approaching autonomy?
- Which markets are expected to drive the demand for AVs?
- How will autonomy be introduced first in robotaxis, shuttles, pods, and autonomous delivery vehicles?
- Which markets are expected to have highest market penetration of autonomy?
- How is autonomy being developed in commercial vehicles industry?
- Who are the leading players in robotic vehicles ecosystem, ADAS passenger vehicles ecosystem, and ADAS commercial vehicles ecosystem?
- How is the market penetration of different levels of autonomy change in major economies?
- What is the projected sales demand for all the levels of autonomy in major automotive markets?
- At what AV development stage are the leading OEMs and AV tech players?
- When will level 4 autonomy be introduced in private vehicles?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Scope of Research
2 Research Methodology
3 Automotive Demand Post COVID-19
4 ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Level 1 & 2
5 Autonomous OEM Passenger Vehicles - Level 3 and Above
6 Robotaxis - Autonomous Mobility-As-A-Service
7 ADAS and Autonomous Commercial Vehicles
- Role of Suppliers in Autonomous Trucking Industry
8 OEM Passenger Vehicles Models and Trim Levels Equipped with ADAS Features
- Level 1 Passenger Vehicle Models Analysis
- Analysis on ADAS Features Equipped in the Level 1 Vehicle Models
- Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Level 1 Vehicle Models
- Market Penetration of Level 1 Vehicles in Passenger Cars Market
- Market Forecast
- Suppliers Analysis
- Level 2 Passenger Vehicle Models Analysis
- Analysis on ADAS Features Equipped in the Level 2 Vehicle Models
- Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Level 2 Vehicle Models
- Market Penetration and Launch Timelines of Level 2 Vehicles in Passenger Cars Market
- Market Forecast
- Suppliers Analysis
- Level 3 Vehicle Models Analysis
- Analysis on ADAS Features Equipped in the Level 3 Vehicle Model
- Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Level 3 Vehicle Model
- Launch Timelines of Level 3 Vehicles in Passenger Cars Market
- Market Forecast
- Suppliers Analysis
- Level 4 and 5 OEM Concept Vehicle Models Analysis
- Analysis on Features Equipped in the Level 4 & 5 Vehicle Models
- Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Level 4 & 5 Vehicle Models
- Launch Timelines of Level 4 & 5 Vehicles in Passenger Cars Market
- Market Forecast
- Suppliers Analysis
- Robotaxi and Delivery Vehicles Analysis
- Analysis on ADAS Features Equipped in the Robotaxi and Delivery Vehicles
- Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped in Robotaxi and Delivery Vehicles
- Launch Timelines of Robotaxi and Delivery Vehicles
- Market Forecast
- Suppliers Analysis
- Analysis of Shuttles and Pods
- Analysis on Shuttles and Pods Models
- Analysis on Number of Sensors Equipped Ishuttles and Pods
- Launch Timelines of Shuttles and Pods
- Market Forecast
- Suppliers Analysis
9 Accessing Countries Ad Regulations and Impact
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Australia
- Asean
10 Accessing Countries' Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index
11 ADAS and Ad R&D Spendings
- Country Level Assessment
- OEM R&D Assessment
12 Private Investments in ADAS and Ad Industry
13 Macro Factors Impact on ADAS & Ad Industry
14 Micro Factors Impact on ADAS & Ad Industry
15 Tier-1 Suppliers Landscape
- Tier 1 Suppliers R&D Expenses Assessment
- Tier 1 Suppliers - OEMs Partnership Mapping
- Tier 1 Suppliers - Strategic Partnership Mapping
16 Appendices
- ADAS and Autonomous Functions
- Levels of Autonomy
- Autonomous Driving from Consumers Perspective
- List of Companies Analysed in this Study
Companies Mentioned
- 2getthere
- Aptiv
- Baidu King Long
- Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of BAIC Group)
- BelAZ
- BMW
- Bosch
- BYD Co Ltd
- Byton
- CNH Industrial and subsidiary IVECO
- Coast Autonomous
- Continental
- Daimler
- Denso
- Didi Chuxing
- EasyMile
- Einride
- Embark
- FAW Group
- FCA
- Five AI
- Ford
- Ford Otosan (Parent company Ford)
- Freightliner Trucks (Parent company Daimler Trucks North America)
- GACHA Sensible4 and MUJI
- Gatik AI
- Geely
- GM
- GM Cruise
- Grab
- Harman (Samsung)
- Hella
- Hino Motors
- Hirain
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Hyundai Mobis
- IAV
- JAC Motors (Jianghuai Automobile Co)
- JLR (subsidiary of Tata Motors)
- John Deere
- Kelios
- Kenworth Trucks (Parent company PACCAR)
- Kodiak Robotics
- LG
- Local Motors
- Locomation
- Lyft
- Mack Trucks
- MAN Trucks & Bus
- May Mobility
- Mitsubishi
- Navistar International Corp
- Navya
- NEVS
- NIO
- Nissan
- Nuro
- Ohmio Automation
- Opel (GM)
- Optimus Ride
- PACCAR
- Panasonic
- Peloton Technology
- PerceptIN
- Perrone Robotics
- Peterbilt (Parent company PACCAR)
- Pioneer
- Pony.ai
- Porsche
- PSA Group
- Puls.ai
- Renault
- RIDECELL
- Ridecell Auro
- Rivian
- SAIC
- Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd
- SCANIA
- SF Motors / Seres
- Shaanxi Automobile Group
- Sinotruk
- ST Engineering
- Starsky Robotics (Shut down)
- Tata Motor Corp
- Telenav
- Tencent
- Tesla
- ThorDrive
- Torc Robotics (Daimler acquired)
- Toyota
- Transdev and Lohr group
- TuSimple
- Uber (Volvo Cars, toyota, Denso)
- Udelv
- Valeo
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Cars
- Volvo Trucks
- Voyage
- Waymo
- Waymo
- WeRide (JingChi)
- Westfield
- Yandex
- Zenuity
- ZF
- Zoox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1orv0z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets