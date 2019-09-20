Global Autosampler Vials Market Outlook Report 2019: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autosampler Vials Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autosampler vials market reached USD 857.96 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,478.63 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 7.11% across the globe.



The market further generated a market volume of 2,008.05 Million Units in the year 2019 and is expected to reach 3,371.06 Million Units by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.07%. The global demand for autosampler vials is increasing on the back of rising demand for effective resources for sample purification and analysis around the globe.



North America is slated to account for a share of 34.71% by 2027 in the autosampler vials market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in investment in R&D activities from both government and private entities. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region reaching a market value of USD 237.29 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 446.61 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.40% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. U.S. autosampler vials market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.79% in 2027 as compared to previous year.



On the back of easier availability of raw materials, low production cost, availability of skilled human resources, various global research agencies are focusing the research towards the Asia Pacific region. Countries such as China, India and Japan are rapidly increasing their healthcare expenditure and R&D investment which is further resulting in laboratories availing effective resources to carry out their sample processing, purification and analyzing activities. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 7.77% by value and 6.89% by volume over the forecast period.



The Middle East & Africa region is expected to capture a modest demand over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to limited investment in research activities in the area and limited development of the pharmaceutical industry. On account of high dependence on the development of oil and gas sector in this region, the utilization of autosampler vials for this sector is expected to grow at a higher rate. The demand for autosampler vials in this region is primarily driven by GCC with rising investment in oil & gas sector capturing a market value of USD 26.04 Million in the year 2018.



Global autosampler vials market is segmented on the basis of product into crimp top, screw thread, snap ring, shell vial & others. Among these segments, the screw thread segment (41.23% share by value in 2019) occupies the largest market of autosampler vials across the globe. Further, this segment is anticipated to reach USD 614.26 Million by the year 2027 from USD 332.04 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period. In addition freestanding fridge freezers is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.64% in 2027 as compared to previous year. This demand is primarily driven by relatively lower cost and ease in sample handling in comparison to other products.



The global market is segmented on the basis of capacity into less than 1ml, 1.1-1.5ml, 1.6-2.0ml, 2.1-2.5ml & more than 3ml out of which 1.6-2.0ml is capturing the largest share of 43.22% by value and 45.05% by volume. The segment is expected to reach a value of USD 648.34 Million with a volume of 1,539.85 Million Units by the year 2027. The market is expected to reach a Y-o-Y of 7.75% by value and 6.68% by volume by the year 2027. This is mostly led by wider rage of applications of the mid range capacity vials in comparison to other capacity ranges



Global autosampler vials market is segmented on the basis of application into HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography), GC (Gas Chromatography) & others. With rising application of GC systems to quantify the presence of volatile impurities, in mostly pharmaceutical test samples, is further resulting in a rising demand for autosampler vials in GC applications. The autosampler vials in HPLC systems have captured a high market share of 72.13% by value and 72.42% by volume in the year 2018.



The autosampler vials market is also segmented on the basis of end use industries into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, food & beverage, oil & gas, environment testing & others. On account of rising healthcare expenditure, there is an increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry to adequately meet the population demands. This has generated a demand for efficient laboratory consumable products, inclusive of autosampler vials, to meet this demand. Among these segments, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment (79.06% share by value in 2019) occupies the largest market of autosampler vials across the globe. Further, this segment is anticipated to reach USD 1,174.78 Million by the year 2027 from USD 636.95 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.18% over the forecast period.



Some of the largest players in the global autosampler market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Merck KGaA & Agilent Technologies, Inc



