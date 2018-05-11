Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022: Market to Register a Revenue of Approx $18 Billion

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aviation MRO logistics market will register a revenue of about $18 billion by 2022.
Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) logistics market consists of many logistics service providers. These providers offer supply chain services to MRO service companies and airline operators, through the procurement of spare parts and components necessary for the MRO of aircraft. The logistics services include order fulfillment and inventory management.
One trend in the market is use of blockchain in the logistics industry. The continuously increasing use of blockchain in the logistics industry is gaining traction as the blockchain system uses a chain of cryptographically protected records removing the need for a central authority to maintain records. This makes the MRO business processes cost-effective as well as efficient. Consequently, the top MRO companies and market vendors are engaging in strategic partnerships to offer blockchain technology.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing aviation MRO industry. North America and APAC have been accounting for significant shares in the aircraft MRO market in the last few years. High need for upgrading the existing aircraft coupled with significantly increasing air travel in the emerging economies is expected to contribute to the increasing demand for MRO and MRO logistics market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in fuel price. Price fluctuations of fuel have constant evolving effects on the logistics companies. The rapid increase in fuel prices can have a drastic effect on the logistic providers.
Key vendors
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx
- United Parcel Service
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Global aviation MRO logistics market by civil aviation
- Global aviation MRO logistics by military aviation
- Global aviation MRO logistics market by business aviation
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of blockchain in logistics industry
- Significant adoption of data analytics
- Use of augmented reality in aviation MRO
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jlvsq6/global_aviation?w=5
