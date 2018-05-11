Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022: Market to Register a Revenue of Approx $18 Billion

The global aviation MRO logistics market will register a revenue of about $18 billion by 2022.

Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) logistics market consists of many logistics service providers. These providers offer supply chain services to MRO service companies and airline operators, through the procurement of spare parts and components necessary for the MRO of aircraft. The logistics services include order fulfillment and inventory management.

One trend in the market is use of blockchain in the logistics industry. The continuously increasing use of blockchain in the logistics industry is gaining traction as the blockchain system uses a chain of cryptographically protected records removing the need for a central authority to maintain records. This makes the MRO business processes cost-effective as well as efficient. Consequently, the top MRO companies and market vendors are engaging in strategic partnerships to offer blockchain technology.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing aviation MRO industry. North America and APAC have been accounting for significant shares in the aircraft MRO market in the last few years. High need for upgrading the existing aircraft coupled with significantly increasing air travel in the emerging economies is expected to contribute to the increasing demand for MRO and MRO logistics market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in fuel price. Price fluctuations of fuel have constant evolving effects on the logistics companies. The rapid increase in fuel prices can have a drastic effect on the logistic providers.



Key vendors

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

United Parcel Service

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Global aviation MRO logistics market by civil aviation

Global aviation MRO logistics by military aviation

Global aviation MRO logistics market by business aviation

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of blockchain in logistics industry

Significant adoption of data analytics

Use of augmented reality in aviation MRO

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



