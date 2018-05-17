Global Baby Movement Monitor Market 2018-2022: Rising Number of Partnerships and Collaborations

The global baby movement monitor market to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Baby Movement Monitor Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising number of partnerships and collaborations. The value of products is leveraged through partnership brands. To enhance brand visibility, the key players are leveraging popular electronic and baby care product distributors across regions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovations in product features and designs. Several players in the market are innovating their product offerings to distinguish their products from the traditional designs. The product range of baby monitors also consists of audio and video monitors. The market study identifies the rising innovations in product features and designs to be one of the primary growth factors for the baby movement monitor market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is decline in fertility rates. The decline in fertility rates hinders the growth of the market.

Key vendors

Angelcare

Hisense

Mayborn Group

Snuza International

