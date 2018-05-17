Global Baby Movement Monitor Market 2018-2022: Rising Number of Partnerships and Collaborations

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Baby Movement Monitor Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby movement monitor market to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Baby Movement Monitor Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising number of partnerships and collaborations. The value of products is leveraged through partnership brands. To enhance brand visibility, the key players are leveraging popular electronic and baby care product distributors across regions.
According to the report, one driver in the market is innovations in product features and designs. Several players in the market are innovating their product offerings to distinguish their products from the traditional designs. The product range of baby monitors also consists of audio and video monitors. The market study identifies the rising innovations in product features and designs to be one of the primary growth factors for the baby movement monitor market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is decline in fertility rates. The decline in fertility rates hinders the growth of the market.
Key vendors
- Angelcare
- Hisense
- Mayborn Group
- Snuza International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Under-the-mattress - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Child specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Easy availability of new product formats
- Rising number of partnerships and collaborations
- Product bundling to create product differentiation
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Angelcare
- Hisense
- Mayborn Group
- Snuza International
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vj9p2w/global_baby?w=5
