Global Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2024 - Specialized Clouds Sets the Stage for Growth of Cloud Based BaaS
Jun 17, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) in US$ Million.
The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Apigee Corp. (USA)
- ApiOmat, Inc. (USA)
- Axway Software (USA)
- Appery, LLC (USA)
- Backendless Corp. (USA)
- Buddy Platform, Inc. (USA)
- Built.io (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Kinvey, Inc. (USA)
- Kumulos Ltd. (UK)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Red Hat, Inc. (USA)
- Structum, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
App Driven Economy: The Cornerstone for Growth of BaaSMobile Applications
Challenges and Complexity in Application Development Throws the Spotlight on BaaS
A Peek into What Qualifies BaaS As a Disruptive Technology
BaaS Market Structure & Dynamics
Market Structure
Factors Governing Growth Dynamics
Primary Reasons Spurring Adoption of Backend Services Among Application Developers Ranked by Importance
Venture Capital Funding and M&A Activity Continue to Redefine the Landscape
Market Outlook
Developing Markets to Show Fastest Growth
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Specialized Clouds Sets the Stage for Growth of Cloud Based BaaS
Rise in Smartphone Ownership Augments Growth Opportunities
BaaS Gains Prominence Amid Expanding App User Base
Vendor Driven App Stores Dominate the App Ecosystem
Entertainment Apps: The Premier Application Area for BaaS
Enterprise mobility & Growing Use of Enterprise Mobile Apps Set the Platform for Growth
Trend towards Develop Your Own Applications in the Enterprise Sector Fuels BaaS Adoption
Spurt in IoT App Usage Drives Demand for Robust BaaS Solutions
BaaS Reduces the Complexity of Building Chatbots
Spiraling Adoption of Web Apps Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for BaaS
SMBs Spur Adoption of BaaS
4. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Backend-as-a-Service - An Introduction
BaaS Vs. IaaS & PaaS - How do they Differ
Baas - How Does it Work?
BaaS - Key Benefits
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
5.2 SERVICE/PRODUCT LAUNCHES
MongoDB Launches MongoDB Stitch BaaS tool for App Development
Kinvey Launches Flex Services Runtime (FSR) Unified Node.js Platform
Built.io Introduces MBaaS for Enterprises
Kinvey Introduces HIPAA Compliant App mBaaS on Google Cloud Platform
5.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
IDERA Acquires Sencha
Progress Acquires Kinvey
Google Acquires Apigee Corporation
Axway Acquires Appcelerator
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 56)
- The United States (42)
- Europe (7)
- France (1)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
