Global Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2024 - Specialized Clouds Sets the Stage for Growth of Cloud Based BaaS

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) in US$ Million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

App Driven Economy: The Cornerstone for Growth of BaaSMobile Applications

Challenges and Complexity in Application Development Throws the Spotlight on BaaS

A Peek into What Qualifies BaaS As a Disruptive Technology

BaaS Market Structure & Dynamics

Market Structure

Factors Governing Growth Dynamics

Primary Reasons Spurring Adoption of Backend Services Among Application Developers Ranked by Importance

Venture Capital Funding and M&A Activity Continue to Redefine the Landscape

Market Outlook

Developing Markets to Show Fastest Growth

3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Specialized Clouds Sets the Stage for Growth of Cloud Based BaaS

Rise in Smartphone Ownership Augments Growth Opportunities

BaaS Gains Prominence Amid Expanding App User Base

Vendor Driven App Stores Dominate the App Ecosystem

Entertainment Apps: The Premier Application Area for BaaS

Enterprise mobility & Growing Use of Enterprise Mobile Apps Set the Platform for Growth

Trend towards Develop Your Own Applications in the Enterprise Sector Fuels BaaS Adoption

Spurt in IoT App Usage Drives Demand for Robust BaaS Solutions

BaaS Reduces the Complexity of Building Chatbots

Spiraling Adoption of Web Apps Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for BaaS

SMBs Spur Adoption of BaaS

4. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Backend-as-a-Service - An Introduction

BaaS Vs. IaaS & PaaS - How do they Differ

Baas - How Does it Work?

BaaS - Key Benefits

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

5.2 SERVICE/PRODUCT LAUNCHES

MongoDB Launches MongoDB Stitch BaaS tool for App Development

Kinvey Launches Flex Services Runtime (FSR) Unified Node.js Platform

Built.io Introduces MBaaS for Enterprises

Kinvey Introduces HIPAA Compliant App mBaaS on Google Cloud Platform

5.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

IDERA Acquires Sencha

Progress Acquires Kinvey

Google Acquires Apigee Corporation

Axway Acquires Appcelerator

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 56)

The United States (42)

(42) Europe (7)

(7) France (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

