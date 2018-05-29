Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2018-2025: Market is Expected to Grow US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1432.1 Mn in 2016

Bare Metal Cloud market is expected to grow US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1432.1 Mn in 2016

Bare Metal Cloud market operates in a lately introduced highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications area, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global IaaS providers. Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several prominent end-user industries such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government and others.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is growing complexity and cloud services. With major enterprise across several industry verticals focusing towards core competences, the need to open their own data center space will significantly drive the growth of the market. The trend is more pronounced among telecom and OTT service providers.

Telecom stalwarts such as Verizon, CenturyLink and AT&T have already begun to establish their own data center space as an important step to increase their market share in core competencies. With other small scale enterprise and start-up firms preferring third parties for cloud hosting systems, large scale enterprise is more focused towards improving security measures leading them to spin-off their own space in near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study



3 Key Takeaways



4 Bare Metal Cloud Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - By Service Type

4.2.2 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - By Enterprise Size

4.2.3 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - By Application

4.2.4 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis



5 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Low CAPEX and OPEX together with facilitation of advanced cloud solution

5.1.2 Demand for Scalable, Flexible, Efficient and Easy IT Infrastructure

5.1.3 Rapidly Increasing Data Traffic

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex Infrastructure

5.2.2 Rising Security Concerns

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Changing future needs of enterprise may create significant opportunities

5.3.2 Adoption of Big Data and IoT by Various Industry Verticals

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Colocation and cloud services are expected to gain the larger pie of the market

5.4.2 Technological complexity and need for security will drive the growth in near future

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Bare Metal Cloud Market - Global

6.1 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Overview

6.2 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Analysis - By Service Types

7.1 Overview

7.2 Professional Service

7.3 Compute Service

7.4 Database and Storage Service

7.5 Networking Services

7.6 Others



8 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Analysis -By Applications

9.1 Overview

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 Government

9.5 Retail

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 IT & Telecommunication

9.8 Others



10 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - Geographical Analysis



11 Industry Landscape



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market positioning



13 Global Bare Metal Cloud Market - Key Company Profiles



Century Link

Dell, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Internap Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Joyent, Inc.

Packet Host, Inc.

Scaleway Incorp.

Spotinst Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

