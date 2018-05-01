Global Barium Carbonate Market 2018-2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global barium carbonate market has grown at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2010-2017 driven by the continuous use of barium carbonate in the production of specialty glass, bricks and tiles.

The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of barium carbonate, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.

The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of end-use. Barium carbonate has applications in a wide variety of industries. It is used in the glass manufacturing industry as it increases the refractive index and lustre of the glass. Specialty glass made by using barium carbonate provides radiation shielding in CRT televisions.

It is also used in making bricks, clays, photographic paper coatings, hard ferrite magnets, permanent ceramic magnets for loudspeakers and in the removal of sulphate from salt brines before they are fed into electrolytic cells. The report finds that the glass industry accounts for almost half of the total consumption of barium carbonate. It is followed by brick and clay, barium ferrites and photographic paper coating industries.

China dominates the barium carbonate market accounting for the majority of the total global production. On the basis of import data, Japan represents the largest global importer of barium carbonate followed by Spain, Republic of Korea, France and Taipei. On the other hand, China represents the largest exporter of barium carbonate accounting for the majority of the total global exports. China was followed by the United States and Belgium.

