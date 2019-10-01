Global Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems for Materials Handling Equipment Report 2019 with Focus on the North American Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems for Materials Handling Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is specifically focused on industrial material handling equipment batteries, charging systems and battery exchange systems in North America. The market is broken down by major battery types, charging technologies, exchange systems and owner operations and applications. The market is discussed with estimated values derived from available data.



This report focuses only on off-road, battery-provided motive power industrial applications for material handling equipment. On-road vehicles - such as transport vehicles or trucks, internal combustion and fuel cell-powered vehicles and their refueling systems - are not investigated. In a like manner, large specialty applications such as ship cargo handling equipment are not investigated.

The three markets for industrial batteries, industrial battery chargers and exchange systems are interrelated. That is, all three are affected by changes in the other markets as well as the material handling forktruck market. The primary driver of these three markets is the forktruck market. The applications for forktrucks and other material handling equipment is rapidly changing due to the increase in e-commerce and the speed desired to deliver products to the end consumer. Many large companies have shuttered large local stores in recent years due to the competition from e-commerce and direct delivery. A strong economy has had positive effects in this market.



Material handling equipment powered by industrial batteries is the focus of this report. For decades, this market was totally dominated by flooded lead-acid batteries, with some participation by valveregulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries.



These technological advances are putting new pressures on supply chain management, where customer demands are placing extreme pressure on the rapid delivery of products. High-throughput facilities are seeking these technologies in order to become more efficient and reduce costs. The industrial Internet of Things is also driving data collection, management and reporting for actionable results. The higher technologies of fast charging and lithium charging are supporting these efforts.



This forecast suggests that the introduction of lithium-ion batteries in the material handling market is expected to have a significant impact on the studied industries in this reporting period. Several scenarios are presented; in all, battery exchange equipment is shown to be a declining market. Many new industrial battery suppliers have entered the industrial material handling material market with lithiumion batteries as their sole product (albeit in several different sizes). Many of the long-standing leaders in the lead-acid battery market have also introduced lithium-ion batteries.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of the Report

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

General Background

Lift Truck Features

Counterweight

Battery Compartment

Lifting Height

Reach

Man-Up

Electric Lift Truck Types

Class I: Electric Motor Rider Trucks

Class II: Electric Motor Narrow Aisle

Class III: Electric Motor Hand Trucks or Hand/Rider Trucks

Class VI: Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors

Automatic Guided Vehicles

Miscellaneous Battery-Powered Equipment

Summary of the Material Handling Equipment Market

Function and Design of Material Handling Equipment Batteries

Overview

Charge and Discharge Processes

Terminology

Industrial Battery Chemistries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Industrial Battery Sizes

Comparisons of Battery Technologies

Battery Distribution Channels

Battery Company Associations

Battery Council International

Canadian Battery Association

Consortium for Battery Innovation (Formerly Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Consortium)

Global Battery Alliance

Portable Rechargeable Battery Association

Trends in the Industrial Battery Market

Industrial Battery Operations

Industrial Battery Use for Demand Response

Peak Shaving

Demand-Response Programs

Bi-directional Power Flow

Function and Design of Industrial Battery Chargers

Overview

Traditional Battery Chargers

Development of Fast Charging

Battery Charging Connection

Power Conversion Methods

Battery-Charging Technologies

Conventional

Opportunity

Fast Charging

Battery Communication Technologies

Battery Information Modules

Smart Battery System

Function and Design of Battery Exchange Equipment

Overview

Battery Exchange Technology

Battery Exchange Operations

Systems of Batteries, Chargers and Exchange Equipment

Trends in Networking and Smart Batteries, Chargers and Exchange Equipment

Battery and Charger Monitoring

Industrial Internet of Things

Automated Warehousing

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Battery Technology

Battery Technology

Overall Industrial Battery Technology Market Summary

Industrial Battery Market Drivers

Industrial Battery Market by Lift Truck Type

Industrial Battery Market for Electric Counterbalance Trucks

Industrial Battery Market for Electric Reach Trucks

Industrial Battery Market for Straddle/Stacker Trucks

Industrial Battery Market for Walkie/Rider Pallet Jack Trucks

Industrial Battery Market for Other Electric Trucks

Industrial Battery Market by Owner Operations

Industrial Operational Categories

Industrial Battery Market by Owner Operation

Industrial Battery Market by Charger Technology

Industrial Battery Market by Application

Industrial Applications

Trends in Applications

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Charging Technology

Charging Technology

Overall Industrial Battery Charging Technology Market Summary

Charging Technology Market by Battery Technology

Charging Technology Market by Owner Operations

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Exchange Technology

Exchange Technology

Overall Industrial Battery Exchange Technology Market Summary

Industrial Battery Exchange Equipment Market Summary

Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments

Industrial Battery Patents

Industrial Battery Patents Granted, by Patent Number, 2017-2019

Industrial Battery Patents Granted, by Company, 2017-2019

Industrial Battery Patents Granted, by Subject, 2017-2019

Industrial Battery Applications, by Patent Number, 2017-2019

Industrial Battery-Charging Patents

Industrial Battery-Charging Patents Granted, by Patent Number, 2017-2019

Industrial Battery-Charging Patents Granted, by Company, 2017-2019

Industrial Battery-Charging Patents Granted, by Subject, 2017-2019

Industrial Battery-Handling Patents

Industrial Battery-Handling Patents Granted, by Patent Number, 2017-2019

Industrial Battery Handling Applications, by Application Number, 2017-2019

Chapter 8 Company Profiles by Market

Industrial Battery Suppliers

Atlantic Battery Systems

Battery Builders Inc.

B. B. Battery

Bulldog Battery Corp.

BYD Co. Ltd.

BYD Motors Inc.

CCB Industrial Battery Co.

Cell-Con Battery & Charger Solutions

Clark Material Handling

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Douglas Battery

Dyno Battery

East Penn Manufacturing (Deka Battery)

Electrovaya

Enersys

Exide Technologies (Gnb)

GNB Industrial Power

Farasis Energy

Flux Power

Full River Battery

GB Industrial Battery

Green Cubes Technology

Harris Battery Co.

Hawker Powersource

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Hoppecke Batteries Inc.

Hoppecke, North America

Industrial Battery & Charger Inc.

Industrial Battery Engineering Inc.

Navitas Systems

Navitas Systems Advanced Solutions Group

One Charge

Relion Batteries

Romeo Systems Inc.

Saft

Saft America

Storage Battery Systems Inc.

Swift Industrial Power

Trojan Battery Co.

U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Battery Charging Suppliers

Advanced Charging Technologies (Act)

Ametek Inc. (Prestolite Power)

Applied Energy Solutions

Cell-Con Battery & Charger Solutions

Charging Technologies Inc.

Clark Material Handling

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Dc Power Technologies (Dcpt)

Delta-Q Technologies

Douglas Battery

Electrovaya

Enersys

Exide Technologies (Gnb)

Full River Battery

Green Energy Concepts Inc. (Geci)

Hawker Powersource

Hoppecke Batteries Inc.

Hoppecke, North America

Industrial Battery Engineering Inc.

Kodiak Industries Inc.

Lamarche Mfg

Minit-Charger (Access Control Group)

PBM

Posicharge/Webasto Charging Systems

Power Designers Sibex

Relion Batteries

Stanbury Electrical Engineering

Storage Battery Systems Inc. (Sbs)

Swift Industrial Power

Industrial Battery Exchange System Providers

BHS Inc.

Carney Battery Handling

MTC USA

Multi-Shifter

Philadelphia Scientific

Sackett Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1aqj7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

