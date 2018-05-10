Global Battery Materials Market 2018-2023 by Battery Type, Material, Application

The global battery materials market is estimated to be USD 43.50 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 65.78 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.62% between 2018 and 2023.

The increasing demand for battery materials in various battery types is driving the growth of the battery materials market. The global battery materials market is driven by the increase in demand for EVs and various consumer electronics.

Based on material, the lead-acid segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the battery materials market in 2018. Major drivers for the lead-acid segment include its use as an SLI battery in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and in the motorcycle industry, along with its growing application in industrial energy storage systems.

The electric vehicle subsegment is expected to be the largest lithium-ion application segment during the forecast period. The use of clean and sustainable fuel in the automotive industry and concerns among economists and environmentalists have led to the adoption of EVs. This will drive the battery materials market during the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the lead-acid segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the battery materials market in 2018. Increase in investments in lead-acid battery energy by building large energy storage systems in the industrial application will drive the growth of the lead-acid battery materials market during the forecast period. The adoption of renewable-based energy battery storage systems by various countries to overcome cost and carbon emission issues from fuel energy will also drive this market

APAC accounts for a major share of the overall battery materials market. Major factors driving the growth of the APAC battery materials market include the high demand for battery energy systems in APAC countries, along with several battery consumers (automobile, portable device, and industrial) entering the global market with a larger presence in the APAC countries. The drivers for the market growth in the APAC countries include the shifting preference from fuel energy to battery energy due to regulations on CO2 emissions and government support through policy changes and subsidies. This has further increased the demand for electrified vehicles including battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).

However, stringent safety requirements for batteries during operation are expected to restrain the growth of the battery materials market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players

4.2 Battery Materials Market Growth, By Battery Type

4.3 Global Battery Materials Market, By Country

4.4 Battery Materials Market: Developed vs Developing Countries

4.5 APAC Li-ion Battery Materials Market, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Production of Hev, PHEV, and Ev Will Accelerate Demand for Li-ion Batteries

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Li-ion Technology in Renewable Energy Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Smart Devices and Other Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Safety Requirement for Batteries During Operation

5.2.2.2 Inadequate Charging Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Batteries in Energy Storage Devices

5.2.3.2 Innovation and Technology Advances in Li-ion Battery

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Regulations and Safety Issues Related to Lead-acid Battery Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Battery Materials Market, By Battery Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Li-ion

6.3 Lead-acid

6.4 Other Batteries



7 Battery Materials Market, By Materials

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Li-ion Battery Material

7.2.1 Cathode Material

7.2.1.1 Cathode Material for Li-ion Battery

7.2.1.1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

7.2.1.1.2 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

7.2.1.1.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

7.2.1.1.4 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (Nca)

7.2.1.1.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

7.2.2 Anode Material

7.2.2.1 Anode Material for Li-ion Battery

7.2.2.1.1 Natural Graphite

7.2.2.1.2 Artificial Graphite

7.2.2.1.3 Other Anode Materials

7.2.3 Electrolyte Material

7.2.4 Separator Material

7.2.5 Other Materials

7.3 Lead-acid Battery Material

7.3.1 Cathode Material

7.3.2 Anode Material

7.3.3 Electrolyte Material

7.3.4 Separator Material

7.3.5 Other Materials

7.4 Other Battery Materials



8 Battery Materials Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Li-ion Battery

8.2.1 Portable Devices

8.2.2 Electric Vehicles

8.2.3 Industrial

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Lead-acid Battery

8.3.1 Automotive

8.3.2 Industrial

8.4 Others



9 Battery Material Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Investments & Expansions

10.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.3 Partnerships & Agreements



11 Company Profiles



Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF

DOW Chemical

Entek

Gravita India

Hitachi Chemical

Johnson Matthey

Kureha Corporation

L&F

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company

Nei Corporation

Nexeon Limited

Nichia Corporation

POSCO

Pulead Technology Industry

Shanshan Technology

Showa Denko

Sumitomo Corporation

Tanaka Chemicals

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Toray

Ube Industries

Umicore

Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfw3t4/global_battery?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-battery-materials-market-2018-2023-by-battery-type-material-application-300646280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

