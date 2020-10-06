Global Bedroom Furniture Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bedroom Furniture Market - By Product: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the bedroom furniture market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018, considering 2019 as the base year, along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the bedroom furniture market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the bedroom furniture market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the bedroom furniture market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the bedroom furniture market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view on the bedroom furniture market by segmenting the market based on product, distribution channel, material, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global bedroom furniture market. Key players profiled in the report include Ashley Furniture Industries, Century Furniture, Hillsdale Furniture, Hooker Furniture, Kincaid Furniture, La-Z-Boy, Legends Furniture, Pulaski Furniture, Tropitone Furniture, and Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market, 2016 - 2026, (USD Billion)

2.2 Global Bedroom Furniture Market: Snapshot



3 Bedroom Furniture Market - Global Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Findings

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Drivers

3.4.1 Drivers for Global Bedroom Furniture Market: Impact Analysis

3.4.2 Driver 1 Analysis

3.4.3 Driver 2 Analysis

3.5 Market Restraints

3.5.1 Restraints for Global Bedroom Furniture Market: Impact Analysis

3.5.2 Restraint Analysis

3.6 Opportunities

3.6.1 Opportunity Analysis

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.5 Degree of Competition

3.8 Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.8.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product

3.8.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.8.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Application

3.8.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region



4 Global Bedroom Furniture Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1 Company Market Share Analysis, 2016 (Subject to Data Availability)

4.2 Company Price Trend Analysis, 2016



5 Global Bedroom Furniture Market - Product Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market: Product Segment Overview

5.1.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market Volume Share, by Product, 2016 and 2019

5.2 Beds

5.2.1 Global Beds Bedroom Furniture Market, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion

5.3 Wardrobe & Storage

5.3.1 Global Wardrobe & Storage Bedroom Furniture Market, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion

5.4 Dressers & Mirrors

5.4.1 Global Dressers & Mirrors Bedroom Furniture Market, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion

5.5 Other Products

5.5.1 Global Other Bedroom Furniture Market, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion



6 Global Bedroom Furniture Market - Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market: Distribution Channel Segment Overview

6.1.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market Volume Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2026

6.2 Offline

6.2.1 Global Offline Bedroom Furniture Market, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion

6.3 Online

6.3.1 Global Online Bedroom Furniture Market, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion



7 Global Bedroom Furniture Market - Material Segment Analysis

7.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market: Material Segment Overview

7.1.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market Volume Share, by Material, 2019 and 2026

7.2 Metal

7.2.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market for Metal Applications, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion

7.3 Solid & Engineering Wood

7.3.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market for Solid & Engineering Wood Applications, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion

7.4 Other Materials

7.4.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market for Other Materials, 2016 - 2026, USD Billion



8 Global Bedroom Furniture Market - Regional Segment Analysis

8.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market: Regional Overview

8.1.1 Global Bedroom Furniture Market Volume Share by Region, 2014 and 2022

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Product, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.2.2 North America Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.2.3 North America Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Material, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Product, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.3.2 Europe Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.3.3 Europe Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Material, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Product, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.4.3 Asia Pacific Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Material, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Latin America Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Product, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.5.2 Latin America Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.5.3 Latin America Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Material, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Middle East & Africa Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Product, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.6.2 Middle East & Africa Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

8.6.3 Middle East & Africa Bedroom Furniture Market Revenue by application, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)



9 Company Profile

9.1 Ashley Furniture Industries

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Product Portfolio

9.1.3 Business Strategy

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 Century Furniture

9.3 Hillsdale Furniture

9.4 Hooker Furniture

9.5 Kincaid Furniture

9.6 La-Z-Boy

9.7 Legends Furniture

9.8 Pulaski Furniture

9.9 Tropitone Furniture

9.10 Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company



