Global Bentonite Market Review 2017-2018 & Prospects to 2022

The report presents a thorough study of bentonite, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing bentonite worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.

Each country's market overview covers the following: bentonite production in the country, major manufacturers, bentonite consumption, bentonite trade.

The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including bentonite market volume predictions and prices trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD BENTONITE INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about bentonite

1.2. Bentonite market trends

Resources globally

Bentonite production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Bentonite prices



2. BENTONITE INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1. Bulgaria

2.2. Cyprus

2.3. Czech Republic

2.4. Germany

2.5. Greece

2.6. Italy

2.7. Slovakia

2.8. Spain



3. BENTONITE INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1. Turkmenistan

3.2. Ukraine



4. BENTONITE INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. Australia

4.2. Japan



5. BENTONITE INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. USA



6. BENTONITE INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Mexico



7. BENTONITE INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.1. Iran

7.2. Morocco

7.3. South Africa

7.4. Turkey



8. BENTONITE INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2022

8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



