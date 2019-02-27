Global Benzene Market, 2019-2023 - Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benzene: 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world Benzene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for Benzene.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of Benzene

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Benzene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on Benzene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of Benzene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Benzene market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: BENZENE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. BENZENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. BENZENE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World benzene capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World benzene production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Benzene consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Benzene global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Benzene prices in the world market



4. BENZENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Benzene European market analysis



Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

UK

4.2. Benzene Asia Pacific market analysis



China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

4.3. Benzene North American market analysis



Canada

USA

4.4. Benzene Latin American market analysis



Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Benzene Middle East market analysis



Iran

Israel

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

5. BENZENE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Benzene capacity and production forecast up to 2023

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Benzene consumption forecast up to 2023

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Benzene market prices forecast up to 2023



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BENZENE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. BENZENE END-USE SECTOR



7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



