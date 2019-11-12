Global Benzotrifluoride Market Report 2019-2027 Featuring Major Players - Navin Fluorine International, Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co. and TCI

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Benzotrifluoride Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global benzotrifluoride market reached USD 382.5 Million in 2018 by registering a CAGR of 3.8% across the globe. Additionally, the market is expected to garner USD 537.5 Million by the end of 2027.



The global demand for benzotrifluoride is increasing on the back of rapid industrialization across the globe. Further, increasing discoveries of new applications of benzotrifluoride and its derivatives in expanding end-user industries is majorly driving the benzotrifluoride market over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is slated to account for a share of 40.6% in 2018 in the benzotrifluoride market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing chemical and coatings industry. Increasing adoption of pesticides is also expected to impel the growth of benzotrifluoride market in Asia Pacific. China is the prominent market driving the growth in the region.



Additionally, China benzotrifluoride market reached USD 61.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 91.3 Million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027.



The European market is expected to expand at CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Europe benzotrifluoride market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 153.1 Million by the end of 2027 from USD 107.9 Million in 2018. Germany is the major country driving the growth of the market in the region.



Germany accounted for 27.1% market share in Europe benzotrifluoride market in the year 2018. Moreover, Germany benzotrifluoride market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.



Mitsubishi International, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co. and TCI Co., Ltd. are some of the prominent players of benzotrifluoride market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions And Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent And Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4. Executive Summary - Global Benzotrifluoride Market



5. Industry Analysis

5.1. Policy And Regulatory Landscape

5.2. Raw Material Outlook

5.3. Derivatives Outlook

5.4. End-Users Outlook



6. Macro-Economic Indicators



7. Analysis Of Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Restraints

7.3. Opportunities

7.4. Trends



8. Risk Analysis

8.1. Demand Risks

8.2. Supply Risks



9. Global Benzotrifluoride Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size And Forecast, 2018-2027

9.1.1. By Value (Usd Million)

9.2. Global Benzotrifluoride Market Segmentation, 2018-2027

9.2.1.By Derivative

9.2.1.1. Aminobenzotrifluoride, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.1.2. Chlorobenzotrifluoride, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.1.3. Bromobenzotrifluoride, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.1.4. Hydroxybenzotrifluoride, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.2. By End-User

9.2.2.1. Chemical Industry, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.2.2. Pharmaceutical Industry, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.2.3. Agriculture Industry, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.2.4. Coating Industry, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.2.5. Others, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)

9.2.3. By Regions



10. Competitive Structure

10.1. Detailed Overview

12.5. Recent Developments

10.2. Assessment Of Key Product Offerings

10.3. Analysis Of Growth Strategies

10.4. Exhaustive Analysis On Key Finacial Indicators

10.5. Recent Developments

10.6. Company Profiles

10.6.1. Navin Fluorine International Limited

10.6.2. Mitsubishi International Polymertrade Corporation

10.6.3. Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.6.4. Kingchem-Liaoning Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.6.5. Jiangsu Fenghua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

10.6.6. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

10.6.7. Wylson-Chem Co., Ltd.

10.6.8. Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

10.6.9. Unique Medchem Laboratories

10.6.10. He Chemical



11. Analyst's Review



