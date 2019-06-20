Global Beryllium Market 2016-2019 & 2024 - Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beryllium: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Beryllium in Kilograms by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Telecom Infrastructure/Computing
- Electric Equipment & Consumer Appliances
- Automotive Electronics
- Aerospace & Defense
- Industrial Components
- Others
The report profiles 19 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- American Beryllia Inc. (USA)
- Belmont Metals, Inc. (USA)
- Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. (SKS) (China)
- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (Canada)
- Materion Corporation (USA)
- Materion Performance Alloys (USA)
- Materion Beryllium & Composites (USA)
- NGK Metals Corporation (USA)
- Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Ulba Metallurgical Plant - UMP (Kazakhstan)
- Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Beryllium - A Rare yet Critical Metallic Element
Availability in Various Forms and Chemistries Augments Market Prospects
Be Alloys Find Wider Recognition
Low Substitutability Makes Be a Critical Component
Substitutability Index for Beryllium Applications
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Beryllium
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth
Beryllium Reserves & Mine Production
Market Sees Proliferation of Recycled Beryllium
Scrap Recycling - The Viable Method for Beryllium Production
Spike in Beryllium Prices to Improve Industry Revenues
3. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
High Performance BeAlloys - Meet the Evolving Needs of Aerospace and Defense Industry
Beryllium Alloys Find Higher Penetration in UAS Platforms
Be-Al Alloys Present Attractive Option for Optical Applications
Use of Beryllium Alloys Improves Cost Savings in Injection Molding
Beryllium Emerges as Crucial Material for Consumer Electronics Manufacturing
Beryllium Usage in Mobile Phones
Beryllium Doped Gallium Nitride for Advanced Semiconductors
Automotives: A High-Growth Sector for Beryllium Based Components
Key Areas Where Beryllium Made Automotive Components Gain Traction
Automotive Electronics
Automotive Sensors
Telecom Infrastructure/Computing - The Largest and Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
Telecommunication Sector
Computing Devices
Oil and Gas Drilling Nurtures Demand for Beryllium Alloys
Increasing Demand for Medical Diagnosis Equipment Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Indispensability Lends to Growing Use of Beryllium in Mammography Equipment
Beryllium Gains Traction in High Temperature Applications
BeO Ceramics Suffice Critical Requirements of Modern Equipment
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Beryllium - General Description
Chemical and Physical Properties
Minerals Comprising Beryllium
The Discovery and Evolution of Beryllium
Extraction and Purification of Beryllium
Conversion into Functional Forms
Forms of Beryllium - Alloys, Oxide and Metallic
Beryllium Copper Alloys
Description
Forms and Applications
Advancement in Beryllium Copper Alloys
Product Forms and Shapes of Copper Beryllium Alloys
Methods to Achieve Desirable Physical Characteristics
Beryllium Aluminum Alloys
Description
Other Alloys
Beryllium Metal
Beryllium Oxide
Applications by Beryllium Forms
Beryllium Metal
Beryllium Alloys
Beryllium Oxide (BeO)
Applications by End-Use Sector
Telecom Infrastructure/Compouting Devices
Electric Equipment & Consumer Appliances
Automotive Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Components
Other End-Use Sectors
Applications of Beryllium in Various Industries
Substitutes
5. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
Burning Health Issues Drive Need for Strict Regulations on Beryllium Use
Increasing Cases of CBD Create Alarming Situation
Regulations Implemented to Curtail the Harmful Impact of Beryllium
OSHA's New Norms for Workplace Beryllium Exposure Limit
Industrial Support to Beryllium Exposure Limits
EPA's Regulations on Beryllium Focused on Protecting Public Health
Regulations for Minimizing Beryllium Levels in Drinking Water
EPA Regulations on Controlling Beryllium Emissions from Stationary Sources
Regulations on the Use of Beryllium in Past
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American Companies Dominate the World Beryllium Market
Brief Overview of Select Key Brands
Materion's AlBeMet
IBC's Beralcast
Chinese Companies Seek to Widen their Footprint
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
IBC Advanced Alloys Raises New Funding
Materion Inks Distribution Agreement with EDRO
Materion to Supply of AlBeMet Composite Parts to UTC Aerospace Systems
IBC Bags Beryllium Alloy Component Supply Contract from Lockheed Martin
OTIC Signs Asset Exchange Agreement with CNMC Ningxia Orient Group
IBC Wins New Contract from Lockheed Martin for Beralcast Components
IBC Bags Production Contract from Raytheon Space
Materion Introduces Thermalox V BeO Ceramics
Newport News Shipbuilding Selects IBC as Approved Forging Supplier'
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: The Prime Market for Beryllium
A Principal Resource Base
Defense Sector: A Burgeoning End-Use Market for Beryllium
Mobile Communication Sector Propels Be-Cu Alloy Demand
OSHA's New Beryllium Exposure Regulation Enforced for the Construction Industry
Domestic Companies Dominate the Market
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Rising Demand for Major Components in A&D Industry Drives Beryllium Market
8.3 Japan
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature Yet Growing Market
Beryllium - A Critical Raw Material for European Industries
Beryllium Finds Usage in CERN Particle Collider
Russia - An Emerging Supplier of Beryllium
Regulatory Control
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: A Fast Growing Market for Beryllium
High-Potential Opportunities Prevail in China
8.6 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Beryllium Mining Africa
Brazil: Leading Beryllium Market in Latin America
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 19 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 24)
- The United States (11)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Africa (1)
