Global Beverage Can Market Report 2019-2023 with Profiles of Amcor, Ardagh Group, Ball Corp, Crown Holdings, Orora Group, Silgan

The factors such as increasing aluminium production, rise in economic growth, upsurge in urban population, rising hygiene concerns and increased need for metal cans are expected to drive the market growth. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by stringent regulations and negative economic impact. A few prominent trends include growing demand for RTD (Ready to Drink) tea and coffee, rising demand from emerging economies, the growing popularity of paperboard cans, increased focus on light-weighting cans and sustainability in demand.



The packaging market comprises of four major product segments as Food & Beverages, Tobacco, Cosmetics and Hygiene. Food and Beverage is the largest segment of the packaging industry due to the robust production of food and beverages across the world. The continuous increase in demand for carbonated drinks and RTD by the global population is supporting the increased production of beverage cans.



The fastest-growing regional market in North America due to the increasing consumption of alcoholic as well as soft beverages, majorly in the U.S. and Canada. Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific also hold significant positions in the global beverage can market due to the advancement in people's lifestyles and increased demand for canned beverages.

