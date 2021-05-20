Global BFSI Security Market (2020 to 2027) - by Security Type, Enterprise Size, and End-user

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BFSI Security Market by Security Type, Enterprise Size, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BFSI security involves a set of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, and big data. In addition, the BFSI sector consists of a group of companies that are dealing in core financing products & services. Furthermore, BFSI security solution & services help to prevent unauthorized access by hackers, safeguard networks, and reduce risk of potential malware.



Rise in adoption of advance technologies such as cloud computing, application programming interfaces (APIs), data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, and machine learning, which improves quality of financial data across various regimes boosts the BFSI Security Market growth. In addition, surge in physical & cyber threats among the BFSI sector also propels the BFSI Security Market growth. However, concerns over consumer data privacy, risk of third-party security services, and huge cost of software implementation are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.



On the contrary, several regulatory bodies are promoting & investing in security solutions & services in the BFSI sector for their business processes to expand. In addition, rapid expansion of banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and other financing firms across developing countries is expected to increase demand for implementation of security solutions. These factors, as a result anticipated to boost the BFSI Security Market share in the coming years.



The BFSI security market size is segmented on the basis of security type, enterprise size, end user, and region. On the basis of security type, the market is bifurcated into physical security and information security. In terms of physical security, the BFSI security market is further bifurcated into system and services. Based on information security, the BFSI security industry is further bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). By end user, it is segmented into banks, insurance companies, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyses profiles of key players operating in the BFSI security market, which include Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Sophos Ltd, and Trend Micro Incorporated. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



The study provides in-depth analysis of the global BFSI security market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global BFSI security market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping BFSI security market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Surge in adoption of digitalization in BFSI sector

3.3.1.2. Increasing physical & virtual threat in the BFSI sector

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Risk of third-party services

3.3.2.2. Huge cost for an implementation of technological securities in the BFSI sector

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Rise in adoption of internet in the BFSI sector

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on BFSI security market

3.4.1. Impact on BFSI security market size

3.4.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.4.3. Framework for market challenges faced by BFSI security solution providers

3.4.4. Economic impact on BFSI security solution providers

3.4.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.4.6. Opportunity analysis for BFSI security solution providers



CHAPTER 4: BFSI SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE OF SECURITY

4.1. Overview

4.2. Physical Security

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Information Security

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: BFSI PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET, BY OFFERING

5.1. Overview

5.2. Systems

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. By System Type

5.2.2.1. Video Surveillance

5.2.2.2. Access Control

5.2.2.3. Intrusion & Fire Detection

5.2.2.4. Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. By Service Type

5.3.2.1. Implementation & integration service

5.3.2.2. Training & support service

5.3.2.3. Consulting service

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: BFSI INFORMATION SECURITY MARKET, BY OFFERING

6.1. Overview

6.2. Solution

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. By Solution Type

6.2.2.1. Identity & Access Management Solutions

6.2.2.2. Antivirus/Antimalware Solutions

6.2.2.3. Encryption Solutions

6.2.2.4. Data Loss Prevention Solutions

6.2.2.5. Risk & Compliance Management

6.2.2.6. Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

6.2.2.7. Disaster Recovery Solutions

6.2.2.8. Distributed Denial of Service Solutions

6.2.2.9. Others

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Services

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: BFSI SECURITY MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Large enterprises

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Small & medium enterprises (SMEs)

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: BFSI SECURITY MARKET, BY END USER

8.1. Overview

8.2. Banks

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. Insurance Companies

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

8.4. Others

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: BFSI SECURITY MARKET, BY REGION

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019

10.1.2. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC.

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Company snapshot

11.1.3. Product portfolio

11.1.4. Business Performance

11.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

11.2. BROADCOM

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Company snapshot

11.2.3. Operating business segments

11.2.4. Product portfolio

11.2.5. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

11.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Company snapshot

11.3.3. Product portfolio

11.3.4. Business performance

11.4. DELL INC.

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Company snapshot

11.4.3. Operating business segment

11.4.4. Product portfolio

11.4.5. Business performance

11.5. Honeywell International Inc.

11.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.5.2. Company snapshot

11.5.3. Operating business segment

11.5.4. Product portfolio

11.5.5. Business performance

11.6. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Company snapshot

11.6.3. Operating business segments

11.6.4. Product portfolio

11.6.5. Business performance

11.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.7. MCAFEE, LLC

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Company snapshot

11.7.3. Product portfolio

11.8. MICROSOFT

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Company snapshot

11.8.3. Operating business segments

11.8.4. Product portfolio

11.8.5. Business performance

11.9. SOPHOS LTD.

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key Executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot

11.9.4. Product portfolio

11.9.5. Business performance

11.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.10. TREND MICRO INCORPORATED

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Company snapshot

11.10.3. Product portfolio

11.10.4. Business performance



