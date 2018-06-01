Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Advansix, Domo Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical, Toray, Toyobo & Unitika

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from electronic industry. According to our biaxially oriented polyamide films market forecast, the increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from electronic industry will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the recent years. Owing to the superior properties of biaxially oriented polyamide films, they are extensively used in electrical and electronic products.



According to the report, one driver in the market is excellent mechanical and barrier properties of biaxially oriented polyamide films. Biaxially oriented polyamide films exhibit excellent strength and mechanical properties and they find their application in several end-user industries. These films exhibit polyamide resins and are used in applications that need resistance to odor, gases, UV radiations, and other chemical substances.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is hygroscopic nature of biaxially oriented ployamide films. Biaxially oriented films are extremely hygroscopic, and this feature can hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period. The hygroscopic nature of the product poses a serious challenge to the manufacturers.

Key vendors



Advansix

Domo Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Toray

Toyobo

Unitika

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Medical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from electronics industry

Adoption of linear simultaneous stretching line techniques

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

