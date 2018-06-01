Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Advansix, Domo Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical, Toray, Toyobo & Unitika

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biaxially oriented polyamide films market to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from electronic industry. According to our biaxially oriented polyamide films market forecast, the increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from electronic industry will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the recent years. Owing to the superior properties of biaxially oriented polyamide films, they are extensively used in electrical and electronic products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is excellent mechanical and barrier properties of biaxially oriented polyamide films. Biaxially oriented polyamide films exhibit excellent strength and mechanical properties and they find their application in several end-user industries. These films exhibit polyamide resins and are used in applications that need resistance to odor, gases, UV radiations, and other chemical substances.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is hygroscopic nature of biaxially oriented ployamide films. Biaxially oriented films are extremely hygroscopic, and this feature can hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period. The hygroscopic nature of the product poses a serious challenge to the manufacturers.
Key vendors
- Advansix
- Domo Chemicals
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Toray
- Toyobo
- Unitika
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Medical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from electronics industry
- Adoption of linear simultaneous stretching line techniques
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
