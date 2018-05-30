NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films



Biaxially oriented polyamide films are made from polyamide resins that exhibit properties such as excellent gas barrier and ultraviolet (UV) resistance, mechanical strength, impact puncture, and dielectric and chemical resistance. Based on the functions, there are plain biaxially oriented polyamide films and specialty biaxially oriented polyamide films.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global biaxially oriented polyamide films market to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biaxially oriented polyamide films market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• AdvanSix

• Domo Chemicals

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• TORAY

• TOYOBO

• UNITIKA



Market driver

• Excellent mechanical and barrier properties of biaxially oriented polyamide films

Market challenge

• Hygroscopic nature of biaxially oriented ployamide films

Market trend

• Increasing demand for biaxially oriented polyamide films from electronic industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



