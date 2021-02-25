Global Bicycle Market 2021-2025 | Increase in Demand for Titanium-based Bicycles to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bicycle market size is expected to grow by USD 20.70 billion during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Bicycle Market by Distribution Channel, Product, End-user, Propulsion, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Regular physical activity often protects the body against diseases including heart disease, obesity, mental illness, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis. Riding a bicycle daily helps in keeping the body fit and reduces the risk of health issues associated with a sedentary lifestyle. Bicycles are also environmentally sustainable alternatives to cars and motorcycles as they do not contribute to carbon emissions. In addition, bicycles are less expensive compared to other vehicles such as cars or motorcycles that include high fuel as well as insurance and maintenance costs. Thus, several health, environmental, and economic benefits associated with bicycles are expected to drive the growth of bicycle market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40813

As per Technavio, increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Bicycle Market: Increase in Demand for Titanium-based Bicycles

Titanium-based bicycles are gaining popularity among customers, particularly among professional riders. These bicycles weigh half and offer double strength when compared to conventional bicycles. High tensile strength, inherent flexibility, and low elastic modulus of titanium further allows the frames of bicycles to stay strong for a longer period. In addition, the stiffness of titanium bicycles makes them suitable for racing as they accelerate quickly and provide improved handling. Furthermore, the stiffness-to-weight ratio of titanium is higher than its counterparts. This further reduces the weight of titanium-based bicycles and helps the riders in moving uphill efficiently. Thus, the increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles, especially among professional riders, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Growing government initiatives to promote cycling, increasing number of bicycle sports events, and rising popularity of bicycle rental services will boost the bicycle market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Bicycle Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global bicycle market by product (on-road and track bicycles, off-road bicycles, and X-road and hybrid bicycles), end-user (adults and children), distribution channel (offline and online), propulsion (manual bicycles and motor-assisted bicycles), and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC led the bicycle market share in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA due to key factors including rising urbanization and traffic congestion coupled with the growing environmental concerns to reduce carbon emissions. Countries in APAC are promoting the use of bicycles as a no-carbon and non-motorized mode of transport. This will further drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Bicycle Motors Market – Global bicycle motors market is segmented by type (hub motor and crank motor) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bicycle Tire Market – Global bicycle tire market is segmented by application (manual bicycles and e-bikes) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: www.technavio.com/report/bicycle-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio