Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market: Focus on Function, Application, Comparative Analysis and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2019-2029

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the trends in the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market across different regions?

• For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead in the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• How does the supply chain function in the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market?

• Which function segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market during 2019-2029?

• Which are the key application areas from which different bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients experienced high demand in 2018, and which application areas should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients? Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2019-2029?

• Which are the consumption patterns of bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients across application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2029?



Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.18% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. North America dominated the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market with a share of 45.02% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the U.S. and Canada, is the most prominent region for the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the growing disposable income of the middle-class population and growing awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic ingredients in the cosmetic products among the young population.



The global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market has gained widespread importance, owing to increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms across emerging regions is fueling the growth of the market. However, high cost of bio-based products and concerns toward the long-lasting nature of bio-based products are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



"The introduction of bio-based ingredients in several industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics has transformed the manufacturing landscape since 2000. The growing consumer inclination toward the adoption of bio-based products due to rising health and environmental concerns is expected to drive the market."



Scope of the Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market



The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as function, application, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with detailed financials and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market is further segmented into function, application, and region. The emollients segment dominated the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.The report also analyzes different application that includes skin and sun care, hair care, make-up and color cosmetics, fragrances, and others.



In the function segment, the market is segmented into emollients, conditioning polymers, emulsifiers, surfactants, rheology control, antimicrobials, and others.



The bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is segregated on the basis of region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided.



Key Companies in the Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Industry



The key players in the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market are Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Covestro AG, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, DSM, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, ELEMENTIS PLC, Genomatica Inc., Nouryon, Sollice Biotech, Solvay, and The Lubrizol Corporation.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• South Korea

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South America



