Global Bio-based Market Report 2021

There is growing consumer demand and regulatory push for bio-based materials with high performance, good recyclability and biodegradable properties to underpin the transition towards more sustainable manufacturing and products. Materials from biomass sources include bulk chemicals, platform chemicals, solvents, polymers, and biocomposites.



The many processes to convert biomass components to value-added products and fuels can be classified broadly as biochemical or thermochemical. In addition, biotechnological processes that rely mainly on plant breeding, fermentation, and conventional enzyme isolation also are used.



New bio-based materials that may compete with conventional materials are emerging continually, and the opportunities to use them in existing and novel products are explored in this publication.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Introduction

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 The global paints and coatings market

3.2 Biobased paints and coatings

3.3 Market drivers

3.4 Challenges using biobased paints and coatings



4 Types and Materials

4.1 Alkyd coatings

4.1.1 Alkyd resin properties

4.1.2 Biobased alkyd coatings

4.1.3 Products

4.2 Polyurethane coatings

4.2.1 Properties

4.2.2 Biobased polyurethane coatings

4.2.3 Products

4.3 Epoxy coatings

4.3.1 Properties

4.3.2 Biobased epoxy coatings

4.3.3 Products

4.4 Acrylate resins

4.4.1 Properties

4.4.2 Biobased acrylates

4.4.3 Products

4.5 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

4.5.1 Properties

4.5.2 Bio-PLA coatings and films

4.6 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.6.1 Properties

4.6.2 PHA coatings

4.6.3 Commercially available PHAs

4.7 Cellulose

4.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.7.1.1 Properties

4.7.1.2 Applications in paints and coatings

4.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers

4.7.2.1 Properties

4.7.2.2 Product developers

4.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals

4.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

4.8 Rosins

4.9 Biobased carbon black

4.9.1 Lignin-based

4.9.2 Algae-based

4.10 Lignin

4.10.1 Lignin structure

4.10.2 Types of lignin

4.10.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin

4.10.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process

4.10.3 Properties

4.10.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery

4.10.5 Applications

4.10.6 Challenges for using lignin

4.10.7 Lignosulphonates

4.10.8 Kraft Lignin

4.10.9 Soda lignin

4.10.10 Biorefinery lignin

4.10.11 Organosolv lignins

4.10.12 Application in coatings

4.11 Edible coatings

4.12 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings

4.12.1 Plant derived proteins

4.12.2 Animal origin proteins

4.13 Alginate



5 Markets for Biobased Coatings

5.1 Global market revenues to 2031, total

5.2 Global market revenues to 2031, by market



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd (ABT)

6.2 Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

6.4 Alberdingk Boley GmbH

6.5 allnex GmbH

6.6 Alfa Kimya S.A.

6.7 Altropol Kunststoff GmbH

6.8 AMSilk GmbH

6.9 Amyris, Inc.

6.10 Apeel Sciences

6.11 Applied Graphene Materials

6.12 Aquapak Polymers Ltd

6.13 Archroma

6.14 Arkema S.A.

6.15 AVA Biochem AG

6.16 Avantium B.V.

6.17 Baril Coatings B.V.

6.18 BASF SE

6.19 Biome Bioplastics

6.20 Borregaard Chemcell

6.21 Brightplus Oy

6.22 BYK-Chemie GmbH

6.23 Cargill Corporation

6.24 Celanese Corporation

6.25 Cellicon B.V.

6.26 Cellucomp Ltd.

6.27 Celluforce, Inc.

6.28 Cellugy

6.29 Chemical Process Services Ltd. (Bitrez)

6.30 Chemol Company (Seydel)

6.31 Clariant AG

6.32 Corbion N.V.

6.33 Cortec Corporation

6.34 Covestro AG

6.35 Cosun Beet Company

6.36 Croda International plc

6.37 Daily Polymer

6.38 Danimer Scientific

6.39 DKS Co. Ltd.

6.40 Domsjo Fabriker AB

6.41 Dow Chemical Company

6.42 DuPont Tate & Lyle, LLC

6.43 Eastman Chemical Company

6.44 Ecoat S.A.S

6.45 Eco Safety Products

6.46 EcoSynthetix, Inc.

6.47 Elementis plc

6.48 Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

6.49 Emery Oleochemicals LLC

6.50 Essential Polymers

6.51 Esbottle Oy

6.52 Ethox Chemicals LLC

6.53 Evonik Industries AG

6.54 Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC

6.55 Futurity Bio-Ventures Ltd.

6.56 Gen Corporation

6.57 GEON Performance Solutions

6.58 GFBiochemicals

6.59 Green Lizard Technologies Ltd

6.60 Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

6.61 Holmen Iggesund

6.62 Imerys S.A.

6.63 India Glycol

6.64 Ingevity

6.65 Itaconix

6.66 IUV Srl

6.67 JRS Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH

6.68 Kane Biotech, INc.

6.69 KH Neochem

6.70 Kraton Corporation

6.71 Labema Laboratories

6.72 Lanxess AG

6.73 Living Ink Technologies

6.74 LEUNA-Harze GmbH

6.75 Lixea

6.76 LOTTE Chemical Corporation

6.77 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.78 Marusumi Paper Company Limited

6.79 Melodea Ltd.

6.80 Michelman

6.81 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.82 Mitsui Chemicals, inc.

6.83 Mondi

6.84 mori

6.85 Nabaco, Inc.

6.86 Natural Fiber Welding, INc.

6.87 Nature Coatings, Inc.

6.88 NatureWorks

6.89 Nippon Paper Industries

6.90 Novamont S.p.A.

6.91 Nxtlevvel

6.92 Oji Paper COmpany

6.93 Omya

6.94 Orineo

6.95 OrganoClick AB

6.96 Osaka Gas Group

6.97 Perstorp AB

6.98 Polaris Renewables LLC

6.99 Polyferm

6.100 PPG

6.101 PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.

6.102 RAW Paints

6.103 Relement BV

6.104 Rengo Co., Ltd.

6.105 Roquette S.A.

6.106 RWDC Industries

6.107 Sappi

6.108 Seevix Material Sciences Ltd.

6.109 S-EnPol Co., Ltd.

6.110 Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

6.111 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.112 SICOMIN Epoxy Systems

6.113 Solvay SA

6.114 Spidey Tek

6.115 Spolchemie

6.116 Starlite Co., Ltd.

6.117 Stora Enso Oyj

6.118 Sufresca

6.119 Sulapac Oy

6.120 Sun Chemical Corporation

6.121 Sugino Machine Limited

6.122 Synthopol Chemie

6.123 Take Cite Co., Ltd.

6.124 Vencorex Chemicals

6.125 VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

6.126 Wacker Chemie AG

6.127 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

6.128 WeylChem International GmbH

6.129 Worlee-Chemie GmbH

6.130 Zolpan SAS



7 References

