Global Bio-Composites Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2023: Increasing Demand for Wood Plastic Composites in the Construction Industry

The global bio-composites market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2023. The market for end Products made with bio-composites is expected to reach an estimated $12.2 billion by 2023.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) in the construction industry due to its wood finish like appearance and durability, and growing use of Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) in automotive interiors due to its aesthetics and growing concern for passenger safety.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the bio-composites industry, include the emergence of new applications, and government support to innovate and commercialize the use of bio-based composites.

It is forecast that the largest end use industry will be building and construction, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for moisture resistance, low maintenance, non-toxic, and durable products are the major requirements driving growth for this segment over the forecast period.

By resin type, polyethylene resin based bio-composites is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth in the forecast period because of durability, near-zero moisture absorption, excellent chemical inertness, and ease of processing.

North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increasing demand for WPC decking, fencing, and railing in the building and construction industries of China, India, and Japan.



Scope



Market size estimates: Global bio-composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global bio-composites market size by various applications such as end use industry, process, resin, and fiber in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global bio-composites market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bio-composites in the bio-composites market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bio-composites in the bio-composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Bio-Composites Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Bio-Composites Market by End Use Industry

3.4: Global Bio-Composites Market by Sub Segment

3.4.1: Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1.1: Building and Construction

3.4.1.1.1: Decking

3.4.1.1.2: Fencing

3.4.1.1.3: Railing

3.4.1.1.4: Others

3.4.1.2: Automotive

3.4.1.3: Industrial and Consumer Goods

3.4.1.4: Others

3.4.2: Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFC) Market by End Use Industry

3.4.2.1: Automotive

3.4.2.2: Building and Construction

3.4.2.3: Others

3.5: Global Bio-Composites Market by Process

3.5.1: Extrusion

3.5.2: Compression Molding

3.5.3: Injection Molding

3.5.4: Others

3.6: Global Bio-Composites Market by Resin

3.6.1: Polyethylene

3.6.2: Polypropylene

3.6.3: Polyvinyl Chloride

3.6.4: Polylactic Acid

3.6.5: Others

3.7: Global Bio-Composites Market by Fiber

3.7.1: Wood Flour

3.7.2: Flax

3.7.3: Kenaf

3.7.4: Hemp

3.7.5: Jute

3.7.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Bio-Composites Market by Region

4.2: North American Bio-Composites Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial and Consumer Goods, and Others

4.2.2: United States Bio-Composites Market

4.3: European Bio-Composites Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial and Consumer Goods, and Others

4.3.2: German Bio-Composites Market

4.3.3: United Kingdom Bio-Composites Market

4.3.4: French Bio-Composites Market

4.3.5: Russian Bio-Composite Market

4.4: APAC Bio-Composites Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial and Consumer Goods and Others

4.4.2: Chinese Bio-Composites Market

4.4.3: Indian Bio Composite Market

4.4.4: Japanese Bio Composite Market

4.5: ROW Bio-Composites Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial and Consumer Goods, and Others

4.5.2: Brazilian Bio-Composites Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Composites Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Composites Market by Process

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Composites Market by Resin

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Composites Market by Fiber

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Composites Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bio-Composites Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Bio-Composites Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Bio-Composites Market

6.3.4: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: FlexForm Technologies LLC

7.2: Tecnaro GmbH

7.3: Trex Company Inc

7.4: Azek Building Products

7.5: Procotex Corporation SA

7.6: Fiberon LLC

7.7: GreenGran BV

7.8: FiberGran GmbH & Co. KG

7.9: Universal Forest Products, Inc

7.10: Tamko Building Products

7.11: Advanced Environmental Recyling Technologies



