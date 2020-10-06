Global Bio-Lubricants Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio-Lubricants Market By Base Oil Type (Rapeseed, Canola, Sunflower, Soybean, Palm, and Coconut oils, Animal Fat, Others), By Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Others), By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bio-lubricants Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness among the users pertaining to environmental regulations is a major factor expected to boost the growth of bio-lubricants market across the globe over the coming years.



Moreover, bio-lubricants are biodegradable in nature having less environmental impacts which is another key factor fuelling the growth of the Global Bio-lubricants Market across the globe. However, high prices of bio-based lubricants might hamper the growth of the Global Bio-lubricants Market in the years to come.



The Global Bio-lubricants Market is segmented based on base oil type, application, end-use, composition, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, chainsaw oils, mold release agents, two-cycle engine oils, greases, others. Out of which, the hydraulic fluids segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance during the forecast years as well.



This growth is because hydraulic fluids are being widely utilized in moving mechanical parts, elevators and cylinders in bridges and locks. In addition to this, hydraulic fluids are environmentally safe as it is biodegradable in nature and less toxic, which is further driving the growth of the segment. Along with this, enactment of stringent rules and regulations in sensitive areas like forest and marine, is resulting in increased demand for hydraulic fluids across the globe.



Major players operating in the Global Bio-lubricants Market include Albemarle Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Panolin AG, Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. Kg, Emery Oleochemicals, Binol Lubricants, Panolin, etc.



he companies operating in bio-lubricants market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are adapting diverse growth strategies such as agreements and partnerships, expansions, new product launches, and agreements in order to expand their geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Base Oil Type (Rapeseed, Canola, Sunflower, Soybean, Palm, and

Coconut oils, Animal Fat, Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Chainsaw Oils, Mold Release Agents, Two-Cycle Engine Oils, Greases, Others)

5.2.3. By End Use (Industrial, Commercial Transport, Consumer Automobile)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company



6. North America Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Base Oil Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By End Use

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

6.3.2. Canada Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

6.3.3. Mexico Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook



7. Europe Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Base Oil Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By End Use

7.2.4. By Company

7.2.5. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Base Oil Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By End Use

8.2.4. By Company

8.2.5. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. South Korea Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

8.3.2. China Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

8.3.3. Japan Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

8.3.4. India Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Base Oil Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By End Use

9.2.4. By Company

9.2.5. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. South Africa Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

9.3.2. Saudi Arabia Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

9.3.3. UAE Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook



10. South America Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Base Oil Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By End Use

10.2.4. By Company

10.2.5. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Albemarle Corporation

13.2.2. Fuchs Petrolub AG

13.2.3. Panolin AG

13.2.4. Klber Lubrication Mnchen SE & Co. Kg

13.2.5. Emery Oleochemicals

13.2.6. Binol Lubricants

13.2.7. Panolin



14. Strategic Recommendations



