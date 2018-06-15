Global Bio-Pesticides Market Report 2018-2027: In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players and Upcoming Prominent Players

The Global Bio-Pesticides Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include zero residue farming, launching and easy registration of new bio pesticides.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biofungicides, bioinsecticides, bioherbicides, bio nematicides and other types; where biofungicides are further subdivided into microbial biofungicides, biochemicalfungicides, macroorganism; bioinsecticides are again divided into bacillus thuringiensis, metarhizium anisopliae, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii; bio nematicides, subdivisions are biochemicals and microbials, other types are sectioned into predators, pheromones, protozoa, plant-incorporated protectants.

Based on the source, the market is categorized into biochemical pesticides, microbial pesticides and beneficial insects. Microbial pesticides are subdivided into viral, fungal, bacterial, nematode and other microbial pesticides.

Depending on the form, the market is divided into dry and liquid. Dry segment is again classified into dry granules, wettable powder and water-dispersible granules; and liquid is further segregated as emulsifiable concentrate, suspension concentrate and soluble liquid concentrate.

By crop based, the market is classified into oilseeds & pulses, grains & cereals, fruits & vegatables, orchards, grazing & dry land and field crops. Oilseeds & pulses are further again divided into sunflower, soybean and other oilseeds & pulses. Grains & cereals are sub segmented as corn, wheat and other grains & cereals. Fruits & vegetables are again classified into berries, pome fruits, leafy vegetables, root & tuber, vegetables, citrus fruits and other fruits & vegetables.

Based on the non crop based, the market is categorized into turf & ornamental grass and other non crop based. On the basis of application, the market is sectioned into seed treatment, soil treatment, post harvest and foliar spray.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Zero Residue Farming

3.1.2 Launching and Easy Registration of New Bio Pesticides

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Bio Pesticides

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Bio Pesticides Market, By Type

4.1 Biofungicides

4.1.1 Biofungicides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 Microbial Biofungicides

4.1.1.1.1 Microbial Biofungicides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.2 Biochemical Fungicides

4.1.1.2.1 Biochemical Fungicides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.3 Macroorganism

4.1.1.3.1 Macroorganism Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 Bioinsecticides

4.2.1 Bioinsecticides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis

4.2.1.1.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Metarhizium Anisopliae

4.2.1.2.1 Metarhizium Anisopliae Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Beauveria Bassiana

4.2.1.3.1 Beauveria Bassiana Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.4 Verticillium Lecanii

4.2.1.4.1 Verticillium Lecanii Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.3 Bioherbicides

4.3.1 Bioherbicides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.4 Bio Nematicides

4.4.1 Bio Nematicides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.1 Biochemicals

4.4.1.1.1 Biochemicals By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.1.1.1 Semiochemicals

4.4.1.1.1.2 Plant Extracts

4.4.1.2 Microbials

4.4.1.2.1 Microbials By Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.2.1.1 Bacillus Firmus

4.4.1.2.1.2 Paecilomyces Lilacinus

4.5 Other Types

4.5.1 Other Types Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.5.1.1 Predators

4.5.1.1.1 Predators Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.5.1.2 Pheromones

4.5.1.2.1 Pheromones Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.5.1.3 Protozoa

4.5.1.3.1 Protozoa Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.5.1.4 Plant-incorporated protectants

4.5.1.4.1 Plant-incorporated protectants Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 Bio Pesticides Market, By Source

5.1 Biochemical Pesticides

5.1.1 Biochemical Pesticides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 Microbial Pesticides

5.2.1 Microbial Pesticides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.1 Viral

5.2.1.1.1 Viral Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.2 Fungal

5.2.1.2.1 Fungal Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.3 Bacterial

5.2.1.3.1 Bacterial Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.4 Nematode

5.2.1.4.1 Nematode Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.5 Other Microbial Pesticides

5.2.1.5.1 Other Microbial Pesticides Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.3 Beneficial Insects

5.3.1 Beneficial Insects Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Bio Pesticides Market, By Form

6.1 Dry

6.1.1 Dry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 Dry Granules

6.1.1.1.1 Dry Granules Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.2 Wettable Powder

6.1.1.2.1 Wettable Powder Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.3 Water-Dispersible Granules

6.1.1.3.1 Water-Dispersible Granules Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2 Liquid

6.2.1 Liquid Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1 Emulsifiable Concentrate

6.2.1.1.1 Emulsifiable Concentrate Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.2 Suspension Concentrate

6.2.1.2.1 Suspension Concentrate Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.3 Soluble Liquid Concentrate

6.2.1.3.1 Soluble Liquid Concentrate Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 Bio Pesticides Market, By Crop Based

7.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.1.1 Oilseeds & Pulses Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 Sunflower

7.1.1.1.1 Sunflower Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.2 Soybean

7.1.1.2.1 Soybean Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.3 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

7.1.1.3.1 Other Oilseeds & Pulses Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2 Grains & Cereals

7.2.1 Grains & Cereals Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Corn

7.2.1.1.1 Corn Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.2 Wheat

7.2.1.2.1 Wheat Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.3 Other Grains & Cereals

7.2.1.3.1 Other Grains & Cereals Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3 Fruits & Vegatables

7.3.1 Fruits & Vegatables Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 Berries

7.3.1.1.1 Berries Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.2 Pome Fruits

7.3.1.2.1 Pome Fruits Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.3 Leafy Vegetables

7.3.1.3.1 Leafy Vegetables Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.4 Root & Tuber Vegetables

7.3.1.4.1 Root & Tuber Vegetables Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.5 Citrus Fruits

7.3.1.5.1 Citrus Fruits Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.6 Other Fruits & Vegetables

7.3.1.6.1 Other Fruits & Vegetables Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4 Orchards

7.4.1 Orchards Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5 Grazing & Dry Land

7.5.1 Grazing & Dry Land Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.6 Field Crops

7.6.1 Field Crops Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8 Bio Pesticides Market, By Non Crop Based

8.1 Turf & Ornamental Grass

8.1.1 Turf & Ornamental Grass Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.2 Other Non Crop Based

8.2.1 Other Non Crop Based Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9 Bio Pesticides Market, By Application

9.1 Seed Treatment

9.1.1 Seed Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.2 Soil Treatment

9.2.1 Soil Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.3 Post Harvest

9.3.1 Post Harvest Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.4 Foliar Spray

9.4.1 Foliar Spray Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



10 Bio Pesticides Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.1.1.1 US

10.1.1.2 Canada

10.1.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.2.1.1 Germany

10.2.1.2 UK

10.2.1.3 Italy

10.2.1.4 France

10.2.1.5 Spain

10.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.3.1.1 China

10.3.1.2 Japan

10.3.1.3 India

10.3.1.4 Australia

10.3.1.5 New Zealand

10.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.1.2 UAE

10.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.5.1.1 Argentina

10.5.1.2 Brazil

10.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

10.6.1.1 South Africa

10.6.1.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 BASF SE

12.2 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

12.3 Isagro

12.4 Koppert Biological Systems

12.5 American Vanguard Corporation

12.6 Andermatt Biocontrol

12.7 Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

12.8 FMC Corporation

12.9 Seipasa

12.10 Arysta LifeScience

12.11 De Sangosse Ltd

12.12 International Pannacea Ltd

12.13 Certis USA LLC

12.14 DuPont

12.15 Bayer CropScience AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l3bbhs/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bio-pesticides-market-report-2018-2027-in-depth-company-profiles-of-key-players-and-upcoming-prominent-players-300666993.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

