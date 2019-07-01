Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Fibers Dominate the Market, Holding the Largest Share

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioactive Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global bioactive ingredients market reached a value of more than US$ 33 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 49 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global bioactive ingredients market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Growth Drivers



One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market is the growing health consciousness among the consumers which has resulted in a surge in the demand of healthcare products.



Further, increasing health care expenses, rise in lifestyle diseases, insufficient nutrition, are some of the proactive factors responsible for the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market.



Moreover, these ingredients are beneficial for improving endothelial function as well as overall health. This acts as another factor facilitating the demand for bioactive ingredients.



Market Summary



Based on ingredients type, the market has been segmented as fibers, vitamins, omega - 3 PUFA, minerals, carotenoids and antioxidants, probiotics, plant extracts and others. Currently, fibers dominate the market, holding the largest share.



On the basis of application, dietary supplements represent the largest segment, followed by the functional beverages. Other major segments include personal care and animal nutrition.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share, followed by North America and Europe.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Archer Daniel Midland, Cargill, BASF, Ajinomoto Co, Arla Foods, FMC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Mazza Innovation, Roquette and Sabinsa Corporation.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global bioactive ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global bioactive ingredients market?

Which are the popular ingredients type in the global bioactive ingredients market?

What are the major applications in the global bioactive ingredients market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bioactive ingredients market?

What is the structure of the global bioactive ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bioactive ingredients market?

How are bioactive ingredients manufactured?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bioactive Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Ingredients

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

6.1 Fibers

6.2 Vitamins

6.3 Omega-3 PUFA

6.4 Minerals

6.5 Carotenoids and Antioxidants

6.6 Probiotics

6.7 Plant Extracts

6.8 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Dietary Supplements

7.2 Functional Beverages

7.3 Personal Care

7.4 Animal Nutrition

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia-Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Bioactive Ingredients Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success & Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Archer Daniel Midland

10.3.2 Cargill

10.3.3 BASF SE

10.3.4 Ajinomoto

10.3.5 Arla Foods

10.3.6 FMC Corporation

10.3.7 Ingredion Incorporated

10.3.8 Mazza Innovation Ltd.

10.3.9 Roquette

10.3.10 Sabinsa Corporation



