Global Bioadhesives (Plant & Animal) Markets, 2021-2026 with 2020 as the Base Year - Leading Players are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, H.B. Fuller Co., Toyo Ink, Ashland Global and EcoSynthetix

This report's scope will cover all the commercially available plant-based and animal-based adhesives that are actively being consumed by key end-use industries.

The report will have detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that would impact market growth. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by manufacturers and end users of bio adhesives. A separate section, Key Market Indicators, will be provided and will include detailed descriptions about the recent trends in the bioadhesives market.



This report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the bioadhesives market at a global level. The section will include COVID-19's impact on demand and supply of bioadhesives, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



The market size and estimations will be provided in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ millions), considering 2020 as base year and with a market forecast given from 2021 to 2026. For companies reporting their revenue in US$, the revenues will be taken from annual reports; for companies that report their revenue in other currencies, the average annual currency conversion rate will be used for the particular year to convert the revenue to US$.



The report will be segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into major countries and sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council, a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman), and the rest of all the other regions.

Country and regional level market size, with respect to source and application, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating the market size.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Indicators

Rising Use of Renewable and Bio-Based Feedstocks

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Chapter 4 Regulatory Framework and COVID-19 Impact

Regulatory Framework

COVID-19 Impact

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Price Impact

Conclusion

Chapter 5 Bioadhesives Market by Source

Overview

Plant-Based

Animal-based Adhesives

Chapter 6 Bioadhesives Market by Application

Overview

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Woodworking

Medical

Others

Chapter 7 Bioadhesives Market by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and GCC

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape: Global

Major Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

Artimelt Ag

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Beardow Adams

Bemis Associates Inc.

Bostik - An Arkema Co.

Ecosynthetix Inc.

Follmann Gmbh & Co. Kg

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

& Co. Kgaa Jowat Se

Tate & Lyle

Toyo Ink Group

