Global Biobased and Sustainable Plastics Market Report 2021-2030: Market Boom is Expected with Production Capacities to Increase by Over 30% by 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biobased and Sustainable Plastics 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bio-based and sustainable plastics sector aims to create green products from biological based inputs, residue and wastes. This will play an important role in global efforts to achieve a green circular economy.

Compared to the conventional plastics sector the industry is small, but undergoing rapid developments due to new technological innovations and increased consumer and industry demand.

A market boom is expected over the next few years, with production capacities to increase by >30% by 2025, with capacities in areas such as Bio-PLA growing from 100,000s tons per annum to multi-million tons.

Report contents include:

Analysis of non-biodegradable bio-based plastics and biodegradable plastics.

Global production capacities for bio-based and sustainable plastics, market demand and trends 2019-2030.

Analysis of bio-based polymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of biodegradable polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bio-plastics, Algal and fungal.

Market segmentation analysis for bio-based and sustainable plastics including packaging, consumer products, automotive, building & construction, textiles, electronics and agriculture markets.

More than 300 companies profiled . Companies profiled include major producers such as NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, BASF and many more. Profiles include bio-based and sustainable plastics products and production capacities.

Profiles of start-up producers and product developers including AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, CARAPAC Company, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, CH-Bioforce Oy, Xampla, Spero Renewables, Checkerspot, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market trends

1.2 Global production to 2030

1.3 Main producers and global production capacities

1.3.1 Producers

1.3.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

1.3.3 By region

1.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020, by market

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand

1.6 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market



2 Research Methodology



3 The Global Plastics Market

3.1 Global production

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use



4 Bio-Based Chemicals

4.1 Types

4.2 Production capacities

4.3 Bio-based adipic acid

4.4 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA)

4.5 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO)

4.6 Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)

4.7 Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

4.8 Ethylene

4.9 Furfural

4.10 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF)

4.11 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA)

4.12 Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME)

4.13 Isosorbide

4.14 Itaconic acid

4.15 3-Hydroxypropionic acid (3-HP)

4.16 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF)

4.17 Lactic acid (D-LA)

4.18 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

4.19 Lactide

4.20 Levoglucosenone

4.21 Levulinic acid

4.22 Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

4.23 Monopropylene glycol (MPG)

4.24 Muconic acid

4.25 Naphtha

4.26 Pentamethylene diisocyanate

4.27 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO)

4.28 Sebacic acid

4.29 Succinic acid (SA)



5 Biopolymers And Bioplastics

5.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

5.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

5.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

5.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

5.2.1 Biodegradability

5.2.2 Compostability

5.3 Advantages and disadvantages

5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

5.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

5.6 Synthetic Bio-Based Polymers

5.6.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

5.6.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.6.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

5.6.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

5.6.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

5.6.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

5.6.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

5.6.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.6.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

5.7 Natural Bio-Based Polymers

5.7.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.7.2 Polysaccharides

5.7.3 Protein-based bioplastics

5.7.4 Algal and fungal

5.7.5 Chitosan

5.8 Production of biobased and sustainable plastics, by region

5.9 Market Segmentation Of Bioplastics

5.9.1 Packaging

5.9.2 Consumer products

5.9.3 Automotive

5.9.4 Building & construction

5.9.5 Textiles

5.9.6 Electronics

5.9.7 Agriculture and horticulture



6 Company Profiles



7 References

Companies Profiled (Partial List

AMSilk GmbH

Arkema

Avantium

BASF

BASF and many more

Bolt Threads

Borealis

Braskem

CARAPAC Company

Cathay

CH-Bioforce Oy

Checkerspot

Danimer Scientific

Dupont

Ecovative

Indorama

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Loliware

Mitsubishi Chemicals

NatureWorks

Notpla

Novamont

Spero Renewables

Spiber

Total Corbion

Xampla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9irk6l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

