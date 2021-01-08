Global Biobased and Sustainable Plastics Report 2020-2030 with Profiles of 150+ Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biobased and Sustainable Plastics 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biobased and sustainable plastics sector aims to create green products from biological based inputs, residue and wastes. This will play an important role in global efforts to achieve a green circular economy. Compared to the conventional plastics sector the industry is small, but undergoing rapid developments due to new technological innovations and increased consumer and industry demand. A market boom is expected over the next few years, with production capacities to increase by >30% by 2025.

The report contents include:

Analysis of non-biodegradable bio-based plastics and biodegradable plastics.

Global production capacities for biobased and sustainable plastics, market demand and trends 2019-2030.

Analysis of biobased polymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of biodegradable polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Market segmentation analysis for biobased and sustainable plastics including packaging, consumer products, automotive, building & construction, textiles, electronics and agriculture markets.

More than 150 companies profiled including biobased and sustainable plastics products and production capacities. Companies profiled include major producers such as NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, BASF and many more. Profiles include biobased and sustainable plasticsproducts and production capacities.

Profiles of start-up producers and product developers including AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, CARAPAC Company, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, CH-Bioforce Oy, Xampla, Spero Renewables, Checkerspot, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market trends

1.1.1 Need to replace single use items

1.1.2 Product sustainability

1.1.3 Pollution

1.1.4 Reduction in emissions

1.1.5 Performance of bioplastics

1.1.6 Government policy and sustainability agendas

1.2 Global production to 2030

1.3 Main producers and global production capacities

1.3.1 Producers

1.3.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

1.3.3 By region

1.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics in 2019, by market

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand

1.6 Industry developments in 2020-capacities, market news and investments

1.7 Challenges for the bioplastics market



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use



4 BIO-BASED OR SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS

4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

4.2 Novel bio-based plastics



5 BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTICS

5.1 Biodegradability

5.2 Compostability



6 ADVANTANGES AND DISADVANTAGES COMPARED TO CONVENTIONAL PLASTICS



7 TYPES OF BIOBASED AND/OR BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS



8 MARKET LEADERS BY BIOBASED AND/OR BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC TYPES



9 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

9.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

9.1.1 Market analysis

9.1.2 Producers

9.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

9.2.1 Market analysis

9.2.2 Producers

9.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

9.3.1 Market analysis

9.3.2 Producers

9.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

9.4.1 Market analysis

9.4.2 Comparative properties to PET

9.4.3 Producers

9.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

9.5.1 Market analysis

9.5.2 Producers

9.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

9.6.1 Market analysis

9.6.2 Producers

9.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

9.7.1 Market analysis

9.7.2 Producers

9.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

9.8.1 Market analysis

9.8.2 Producers

9.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

9.9.1 Market analysis

9.9.2 Producers



10 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

10.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

10.1.1 Market analysis

10.1.2 Commercially available PHAs

10.1.3 Producers

10.2 Polysaccharides

10.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

10.2.1.1 Market analysis

10.2.1.2 Producers

10.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

10.2.2.1 Market analysis

10.2.2.2 Producers

10.2.3 Cellulose nanofibers

10.2.3.1 Market analysis

10.2.3.2 Producers

10.3 Protein-based bioplastics

10.3.1 Types, applications and producers

10.4 Algal and fungal

10.4.1 Types, applications and producers



11 PRODUCTION OF BIOBASED AND SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS BY REGION

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.4 Latin America



12 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOBASED AND SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS

12.1 Packaging

12.1.1 Sustainable packaging

12.1.2 Edible packaging

12.2 Consumer products

12.3 Automotive

12.4 Building & construction

12.5 Textiles

12.6 Electronics

12.7 Agriculture and horticulture



13 COMPANY PROFILES (158 COMPANY PROFILES)



14 REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned

NatureWorks

Total Corbion

Danimer Scientific

Novamont

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Indorama

Braskem

Avantium

Borealis

Cathay

Dupont

BASF

Arkema

AMSilk GmbH

Notpla

CARAPAC Company

Loliware

Bolt Threads

Ecovative

CH-Bioforce Oy

Xampla

Spero Renewables

Checkerspot

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Spiber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n63x7w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

