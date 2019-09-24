Global Biochips Market Analysis Report, 2016-2019 and Forecast to 2025 - Product Types, Fabrication Technologies, End-User Sectors

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochips - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global biochips market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2025.

Research Findings & Coverage

The global market research report on Biochips analyzes the global market with respect to by product types, fabrication technologies, and end-user sectors

Biochips' market size is estimated in this report by product types, fabrication technologies and end-user sectors across all major countries

Technological Advances in Biochip Enable Next-Generation DNA Sequencing Technologies

Real Blood Vessels on a Microfluidic Biochip: Organs-on-a-Chip

MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip that Can Work Like a Human Brain

a Human Brain Body-on-a-chip to Aid Next-Generation Drug Testing

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 28

The industry guide includes the contact details for 160 companies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies constitutes the largest end-user market for Biochips globally, estimated at US$2.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.6% over 2018-2025 in reaching a projected US$8.8 billion by 2025. The overall global market for Biochips is expected to reach US$8.5 billion in 2019.



The rise in R&D investment, as well as government funding in emerging economies, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the biochips market. The increase in the prevalence of cancer, immunological disorders, and viral infections majorly drive the growth of the global biochips market.



Other factors that boost the market growth include the rise in the geriatric population, the increase in the number of biochip applications and the high adoption of personalized medications. On the other hand, a lack of technical knowledge related to biochips is a prominent restraint lowering the demand for biochip products.

