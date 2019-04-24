Global Biodegradable Diapers Markets 2018-2019 & 2024 by Raw Material, End-User, Distribution Channel, & Region
The "Biodegradable Diapers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global biodegradable diapers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019-2024
Rising environment concerns represents a key factor driving the demand of diapers. Unlike biodegradable diapers, traditional diapers do not degrade well in a landfill. Moreover, they can take around hundreds of years to decompose. The huge amount of untreated waste added to the landfills every year through plastic diapers can also pollute the ground water.
Additionally, disposable diapers also consist of several chemicals that can have a negative impact on health. These include dioxins, sodium polyacrylate, tributyl-tin, volatile organic compounds, dyes, fragrances, etc. These chemicals may cause itching and various health problems such as damaged immunity, hormone interferences, cancer, respiratory problems etc.
Rising awareness on the negative impact of these chemicals is also driving consumers to shift towards biodegradable diapers which are made up of natural materials. Some of the other major factors driving the market include increasing awareness about personal hygiene, decreasing mortality rate among infants, rising demand for adult diapers, increasing government initiatives, etc.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global biodegradable diapers market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global biodegradable diapers market in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global biodegradable diapers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global biodegradable diapers industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global biodegradable diapers market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global biodegradable diapers market?
- What is the structure of the global biodegradable diapers market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global biodegradable diapers market?
