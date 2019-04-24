Global Biodegradable Diapers Markets 2018-2019 & 2024 by Raw Material, End-User, Distribution Channel, & Region

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biodegradable Diapers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global biodegradable diapers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019-2024

Rising environment concerns represents a key factor driving the demand of diapers. Unlike biodegradable diapers, traditional diapers do not degrade well in a landfill. Moreover, they can take around hundreds of years to decompose. The huge amount of untreated waste added to the landfills every year through plastic diapers can also pollute the ground water.

Additionally, disposable diapers also consist of several chemicals that can have a negative impact on health. These include dioxins, sodium polyacrylate, tributyl-tin, volatile organic compounds, dyes, fragrances, etc. These chemicals may cause itching and various health problems such as damaged immunity, hormone interferences, cancer, respiratory problems etc.

Rising awareness on the negative impact of these chemicals is also driving consumers to shift towards biodegradable diapers which are made up of natural materials. Some of the other major factors driving the market include increasing awareness about personal hygiene, decreasing mortality rate among infants, rising demand for adult diapers, increasing government initiatives, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biodegradable diapers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global biodegradable diapers industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global biodegradable diapers market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global biodegradable diapers market?

What is the structure of the global biodegradable diapers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global biodegradable diapers market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biodegradable Diaper Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.1 Cotton/ Wood Pulp

6.2 Bamboo

6.3 Starch

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Babies

7.2 Adults



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Pharmacies

8.2 Supermarket/Hypermarkets

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Biodegradable Diaper Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Earth's Best (Hain Celestial)

11.3.2 Bamboo Nature

11.3.3 Seventh Generation

11.3.4 Kimberely-Clark

11.3.5 GroVia

11.3.6 Naty AB

11.3.7 The Honest Company

11.3.8 Ontex Group

11.3.9 Babyganics

11.3.10 Unicharm

11.3.11 Pampur

11.3.12 Flip Diaper

11.3.13 Bumkins Company



