Global Biogas Plants Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2024: Renewable Technologies Gains Critical Mass - An Opportunity to Tap for Biogas

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, India, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biogas Plants in US$ Million.

The report profiles 87 companies including many key and niche players such as:

2G Energy AG ( Germany )

) Air Liquide (France)

Bosch KWK Systeme GmbH ( Germany )

) DGE GmbH ( Germany )

) DMT Environmental Technology BV ( The Netherlands )

) DVO, Inc. ( USA )

) EnviTec Biogas AG ( Germany )

) Gasum Oy ( Finland )

) Greenlane Biogas (UK)

Guild Associates, Inc. ( USA )

) RCM Digesters, Inc. ( USA )

) Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB ( Sweden )

) Schmack Biogas GmbH ( Germany )

) UTS Biogastechnik GmbH ( Germany )

) Xebec Adsorption USA , Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas

Interest in Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market

Current and Future Analysis

Europe Leads Biogas Plants Market, While China Provides Growth Opportunities

Biogas Plants Feed on Diverse Raw Materials Depending on Regional Specifications

Market Outlook

Gaseous Fuels - The Future

Investments Pouring in from Diverse Sectors

Production and Use of Bio-Methane and Fertilizer

Biogas Heat - A Grossly Neglected Sector

Major Contributors and Legal Support Structure

Market Drivers & Trends

Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver

Environmental Concerns Drive Renewable Energy Market

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Renewable Technologies Gains Critical Mass

Expanding Applications of Biogas

Surging Energy Consumption & Search for Clean Energy - An Opportunity to Tap for Biogas

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth

Transportation Industry Shows Interest in Biogas

Increasing Role of Public Sector

Investment Opportunities in Biogas Sector

Biogas Plant Equipment Market to Prosper

Market Challenges & Issues

Market Barriers

Cost Competition from Traditional Energy Sources

Carbon Capture

Rising Concerns Over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects

Lack of Tax Breaks Hindering Research on Coal-Bed Methane



3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

US Scientists Develop Bio-Gasification Process from Abandoned Coal Mines and Coal Waste

DSM Develops Axiase 100 Enzyme for Enhanced Usage of Cereal-based Fiber Substrates in Biogas Production

DSM Develops MethaPlus L100 Enzyme Additive for Improving Efficiency of Biogas Plants

MT-Energie Formulates Demand Oriented and Flexible Power Production Concept

Biogas Plant in Tongeren Uses a Novel Feedstock Pretreatment Method

HomeBiogas Develops Self-Assembled Biogas System in US Market

The Oberlauterbach Biomethane Plant in Germany Makes Use of Hop Silage

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deploys Biodigester I, the Dry Anaerobic Digestion-Biogas Plant

WiseSoil Creates a Revolutionary Technology for Enhancing Efficiency of Biogas Plant

Japan Installs a New Fermenter-Agitator



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Composition of Biogas

Benefits & Uses

Biogas Feedstock

Major Categories of Biogas Sources

Biogas Production from Select Feedstock (in Cubic meters)

Biogas Production from Select Food Waste Feedstock (in Cubic meters)

Agricultural Residues As Feedstock

Types of Agricultural Residues

Forestry Residues/Waste

Forestry Residue

Types of Forestry Residue

Wet Agricultural Wastes

Animal Waste

Poultry Litter

Landfills & Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Energy Crops or Bioenergy Crops

Production of Biogas

Anaerobic Digestion

Anaerobic Digestion Processes

Types of Anaerobic Digesters

By-Products of Anaerobic Digestion

Landfill Gas



5. BIOGAS PLANTS

Introduction

Historical Evolution of Biogas Plant

Working of Industrial Biogas Plant

Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas

Biogas Plant Equipment/Components

Advantages of Biogas Energy Generation

Advantages of Biomethane as a Vehicle Fuel

Challenges in Biogas Upgrading & Use as Vehicle Fuel



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Biogen Acquires Tamar Energy

Biogen Takes Over Millerhill Anaerobic Digestion Facility

Scandinavian Biogas Inks Cooperation Agreement with Mnsters Biogas

HoSt Enters into a Joint Venture with CPCEP Bio-Energy

Gasum Delivers Biogas to Meat Processing Company Lihajaloste Korpela

The Punjab Government Inks MoU with Indian Oil Corporation

Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables Launches Pilot Renewable Gas Project

Gasum Snaps Up Swedish Biogas International

Weltec Biopower Enters into a Contract with Estancias del Lago

Sebigas UAC Bags Contract to Construct a Biogas Plant in Udon

The Government of Belarus Inks a Framework Agreement with EBRD

Xebec Adsorption Supplies Three Pressure Swing Adsorption Units to France

Future Biogas Inks New Management and Operating Services Agreement with Vulcan Renewables

NGF Nature Energy and BioenergySyd Sign Cooperation Agreement

Audi Seals a Pact with Nature Energy

Coltrade and Ahidra Commences Agro-Biogas Plant in Spain

Xergi to Deliver Largest Biogas Plant to Arla Foods

Schmack Biogas Secures Contract to Build Biomethane Plant in France

John Nurminen Foundation to Fund Wastewater Treatment for a Biogas Plant

DuPont Industrial Biosciences Introduces DuPont OPTIMASH AD-300

Greenlane Biogas Unveils Kauri' Biogas Upgrading System

WELTEC BIOPOWER Designs a Quick Test to Identify Inhibitors in Biogas Substrates

Nordmethan Takes Over Falkenhagen Biogas Plant

Blue Sphere to Acquire Biogas Plant from Agrilandia Societa Agricola

StormFisher Environmental Acquires London Energy Garden Anaerobic Digester

Clearfleau to Launch Cheese Production Residues AD Plant

GE Inks MoU with Cenergi

Wrtsil to Deliver Largest Biogas Liquefaction Plant in Norway

GE Power to Construct Biogas Cogeneration Plant in Brazil

Iveco and Consorzio Italiano Biogas Inks Collaborative Agreement

Dong Energy to Construct New Biogas Plant in the UK

Greenlane Biogas Bags Contract from Orgaworld Canada

ZIK Pelagonija JSC Bitola Opens Biogas-Fuelled Power Plant

Trumi Energi Indonesiaku and EnviTec Biogas Sign Cooperation Agreement

Foresight Group Invests to Construct AD Plant in Northern Ireland

SNV Nicaragua Introduces First Medium-Scale Biogas Plant

Fulcrum Forays into the UK Renewables Market



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Biomass for Power Generation

Renewable Energy Holds Promising Future in Transportation Applications

Untapped Potential for RNG in the US

Attractiveness of RNG

Regulatory Support

Agri-Food Sector Holds Tremendous Potential for AD Growth

Key Opportunities and Challenges

Market Outlook

Challenges Faced by the US Biogas Industry

Policy Challenges across Different Sectors

Dairy-Nutrient-Management

Digestate Market

Challenges in the Area of Obtaining Finance for Projects

Technological Challenges Due to Low-NOx Engine Emissions

Challenges Arising from Expiration of Investment Tax Credits and Power-Purchase Agreements

Financing Challenges Slow Down Deployment of Anaerobic Digesters

Opportunities for Biogas Projects in the United States

Outlook for the Biogas Sector in the United States

The Biogas Opportunities Roadmap

Regulatory Overview

California Leads in Offering Grants for Digester Projects

Other Major Projects

Projects in the Midwest

Projects in the Southeast

Projects in the Northeast

Missouri Project to Support Efforts towards Biogas Production

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Renewable Energy Gains Traction

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Legislative Support for Biomass Sector

Biogas Plant Being Built to Augment Power Supply in a Japanese City

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Europe Finding Ways for Cleaner Energy Mix

Biogas Electricity Generation to Post Strong Growth over Next Decade

A Promising European Biogas Sector

Select Biogas Projects in Europe

Systemic

Biogas Action

Biosurf

Support Mechanisms Bolster Renewables Market

Forestry Residue Aids EU Countries to Achieve Kyoto Protocol Targets

Emissions Trading Scheme

Key Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Biogas Plants to Witness Substantial Gains in France

France Goes Full Stream on Biogas

B. Market Analytics



8.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Germany Poised to Remain at the Forefront of Biogas Energy Production

German Regulatory Framework for Biogas Injection

Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG)

Biomass Ordinance (BiomasseV)

Renewable Energies Heat Act (EEWrmeG)

Gas Network Access Ordinance (GasNZV)

DVGW Worksheets

Biofuel Quota Ordinance (BiokraftQuG)

Biofuel Sustainability Ordinance (Biokraft-NachV)

The German Biogas Register

Key Statistics

B. Market Analytics



8.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Italy - The Second Largest Biogas Plants Market in Europe

Italian Biogas Sector - An Overview

Anaerobic Digestion Plants in Italy

Globe Artichoke to Play a Vital Role as Feedstock in Italian Biogas Sector

B. Market Analytics



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Austria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Latvia

Norway

Huge Investments to Develop Renewable Energy

Romania

Sweden

Sweden Plans to Have Transport Fleet Run on Biogas

Switzerland

The Netherlands

B. Market Analytics



8.5 China

A. Market Analysis

Chinese Biogas Market at Crossroads

B. Market Analytics



8.6 India

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Biogas Touches 5% of Total LPG Consumption

The Road Ahead

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Australia

Brazil

Cambodia

UNIDO Launches Ambitious Project to Promote Commercial Biogas Plants

Mexico

Mexico Working on Turning Organic Waste of Central de Abasto into Biogas

New Zealand

South Africa

South Korea

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES



