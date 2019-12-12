Global Biologics Market Forecast to 2023 - Spike in M&A Activity and Advancements in Healthcare & Biotechnology Drive the Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biologics Market: Size, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biologics market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023.

The market is supported by various growth drivers such as rise in sedentary lifestyle, hike in spending on healthcare, increasing biologics approval, growing incidence of chronic conditions among the ageing population, increased availability of advanced diagnostics, rising auto-immune diseases, higher usage of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of different diseases and advancement in healthcare & biotechnology.



Yet the market faces some restraints which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are the emergence of biosimilars, high cost of biologics, lack of oral absorption and operational challenges.



Abbvie Inc., Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics), F. Hoffmann La Roche and Amgen Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global biologics market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry: An Overview

2.1.1 Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Industry (Drugs)

2.2 Biologics: An Overview

2.2.1 Biologics Definition

2.2.2 Biologics Medical Use

2.2.3 Difference between Chemical Drugs and Biologics

2.2.4 Key Biologics Product US/EU Expiry Date

2.3 Biologics Manufacturing Process

2.3.1 Biologics Manufacturing Process

2.4 Biologics Product-Category

2.4.1 Biologics Product-Category



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Segments (Non-Biologics and Biologics)

3.2 Global Biologics Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Biologics Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Segments

3.2.4 Global Biologics In-House Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Bio CMO Market by Value

3.3 Global Biologics Market Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Biologics Market by Product-Category

3.3.2 Global Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Biologics Recombinant Protein Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Biologics Vaccines Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Biologics Regenerative Medicines Market by Value

3.4 Global Biologics Market Therapeutic Area Analysis

3.4.1 Global Biologics Market by Therapeutic Areas

3.4.2 Global Inflammatory Diseases Biologics Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Oncology and Immunomodulatory Biologics Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Endocrine Disorders Biologics Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Anti-Infectives Biologics Market by Value

3.5 Global Biologics Market Regional Analysis

3.5.1 Global Biologics Market by Region



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Biologics Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America Biologics Market by Value

4.2 South America Biologics Market Analysis

4.2.1 South America Biologics Market by Value

4.3 Europe Biologics Market Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Biologics Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Biologics Market by Region

4.3.3 Western Europe Biologics Market by Value

4.3.4 Eastern Europe Biologics Market by Value

4.4 Asia Pacific Biologics Market Analysis

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biologics Market by Value

4.4.2 Asia Pacific Biologics Market by Countries

4.4.3 China Biologics Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Sedentary Lifestyle

5.1.2 Hike in Spending on Healthcare

5.1.3 Elevation in Biologics Approvals

5.1.4 Rising Autoimmune Disease Prevalence

5.1.5 Preference of Biologics Over Small Molecules

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Growing Number of Biosimilars

5.2.2 Lack of Oral Absorption

5.2.3 Operational and Technological Challenges

5.2.4 High Cost

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity

5.3.2 Demand of Biologics in the Treatment of Complex Diseases

5.3.3 Biologics for the Treating of Dermatological Conditions

5.3.4 Advancement in Healthcare and Biotechnology

5.3.5 Commercial Success of Biotech Products

5.3.6 Reimbursement Policy



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Biologics Market Players Analysis

6.1.1 Global Biologics Market Players by Share

6.2 Global Biologics Market Players/Drugs



7. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Abbvie Inc.

7.2 Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics)

7.3 F. Hoffmann La Roche

7.4 Amgen Inc.



