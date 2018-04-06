Global Biomaterials Market Overview 2018: Metal Biomaterials is estimated the largest of material types accounted for US$33.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$77 billion by 2023

Metal Biomaterials is estimated the largest of material types accounted for US$33.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$77 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.7% between 2017 and 2023. However, demand for Polymer based Biomaterials is likely to record the fastest similar period CAGR of 17%. In terms of consumption Plastic Surgery application is primed to post the fastest similar period CAGR of 22.3% and reach a projected US$10.5 billion by 2023.

Factors driving growth in demand for Biomaterials include a growing geriatric population and high incidence of cardiovascular, neurological and orthopedic disorders. Government and private organizations have also taken the lead in providing funds for introducing novel products and increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of these materials.



Leading players in this space have been engaged in constant R&D efforts to introduce technologically advanced offerings. Biomaterials also find widespread application in orthopedic implants used in orthopedic procedures, such as orthobiologics, bioresorbable tissue fixation products, joint replacements, spine implants, visco-supplementation and nonconventional modular tumor implants.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global Biomaterials market is examined in this report with respect to key material types and major application areas

Smart Biomaterials: Next Generation Biomaterials

Personalized Spider Silk - The future Biomaterial

Polymer Essential for Bone Reconstruction and Nerve Graft Developed

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 57

The industry guide includes the contact details for 225 companies

Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Emergence of Biomaterials

1.1.2 Biomaterials Properties

1.1.3 Four Generations of Biomaterials

1.1.4 Biomaterials by Material Classification

1.1.4.1 Metals

1.1.4.2 Polymers

1.1.4.2.1 Polyamides (PA)

1.1.4.2.2 Polyolefins

1.1.4.2.3 Polyesters

1.1.4.2.4 Polyurethane

1.1.4.2.5 Hydrogels

1.1.4.2.6 Cryogels

1.1.4.3 Ceramics and Bioceramics

1.1.4.3.1 Zirconia Dioxides

1.1.4.3.2 Alumina Ceramics

1.1.4.3.3 Bioactive Glass (BG)

1.1.4.3.4 Hydroxy-Apatite (HAP)

1.1.4.3.5 Ceramics - Medical Applications

1.1.4.4 Composites

1.1.4.5 Natural Biomaterials

1.1.4.5.1 Hyaluronic acid

1.1.4.5.2 Collagen

1.1.4.5.3 Chitosan

1.1.4.5.4 Alginate

1.1.4.5.5 Cellulose

1.1.4.5.6 Silk Fibroin

1.1.5 Biomaterials by Conditional Classification

1.1.5.1 Toxicology

1.1.5.2 Biocompatibility

1.1.5.3 Functional Tissue Structure and Pathobiology

1.1.5.4 Healing

1.1.5.5 Dependence on Specific Anatomical Sites of Implantation

1.1.5.5.1 Mechanical and Performance Requirements

1.1.5.6 Industrial Participation

1.1.6 Standards and Regulations

1.1.6.1 International Standard Organization

1.1.6.2 The United States

1.1.6.3 Canada

1.1.6.4 Mexico

1.1.6.5 Europe

1.1.6.6 The United Kingdom

1.1.6.7 Asia-Pacific

1.1.7 End Use Applications of Biomaterials

1.1.7.1 Orthopedic Applications

1.1.7.2 Cardiovascular Applications

1.1.7.3 Ophthalmic Biomaterials

1.1.7.4 Cosmetic Surgery

1.1.7.5 Wound Healing Biomaterials

1.1.7.6 Dental Applications

1.1.7.7 Drug Delivery Systems



2. Key Market Trends

2.1 Smart Biomaterials: Next Generation Biomaterials

2.2 Personalized Spider Silk - The future Biomaterial

2.3 Employment of Antibiotics Coated Nanoparticles to Eradicate Antibiotics Resistant Bacteria

2.4 Indian Scientist Designs Nano-Cocoons - A Potential Drug Delivery System

2.5 Novel Dental Material Eradicates Microbes and Prevents Plaque Buildup

2.6 Polymer Essential for Bone Reconstruction and Nerve Graft Developed

2.7 4D Bio Printing - An Advanced Version of 3D Bio Printing for Tissue Reconstruction



3. Key Global Players

3-D Matrix, Inc. ( United States )

) aap Implantate AG ( Germany )

) Abbott Laboratories ( United States )

) Acumed LLC ( United States )

) Arthrex, Inc. ( United States )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Baxter International Inc. ( United States )

) Biocomposites Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Biomaterials Korea, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( United States )

) Carpenter Technology Corporation ( United States )

) Celanese Corporation ( United States )

) Ceramtec GmbH ( Germany )

) Collagen Solutions Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Corbion N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Covalon Technologies Ltd. ( Canada )

) Cryolife Inc. ( United States )

) Dentsply Sirona ( United States )

) DSM Biomedical ( United States )

) Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH ( Germany )

) Exactech, Inc. ( United States )

) Heraeus Holding GmbH ( Germany )

) Invibio Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Medtronic Plc ( Ireland )

) MilliporeSigma ( United States )

) Organogenesis, Inc. ( United States )

) RTI Surgical, Inc. ( United States )

) Smith & Nephew Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Straumann Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Stryker Corporation ( United States )

) Wright Medical Group N.V. ( United Kingdom )

) Zimmer Biomet ( United States )

4. Key Business And Product Trends

A New Subsidiary Setup by B. Braun in Zambia

JOTEC Completely Acquired by CryoLife

Stryker Signs a Contract to Acquire Entellus

a Contract to Acquire Entellus Straumann Takes Over a Portugal Based Dental Distribution Organization

ImThera Inks Pact with LivaNova

Smith & Nephew Acquires Rotation Medical

Omnia Receives Earliest US FDA 510(k) Approval

VerciseTMof Boston Scientific Gains United States FDA Clearance

CollPlant Extends the Product Distribution Channel in Europe

A Joint Venture Established between DSM and Meister

Straumann Gains 70% Stake in Batigroup

Extension of Hemostasis Product Range with the Release of SuperClot

FDA Clearance and United States Release of Next Generation Pacemakers by Medtronic

MitraClip Device of Abbott Obtains Clearance in Japan

Depuy Synthes Announces the Release of New TFNA Augmentation System

DSM Collaborates with Cerapedics to Design Next Generation Peptide Superior Bone Graft

Release of Vitality+ and Vital Spinal Fixation Systems in United States

Zimmer Biomet Introduces Avenue T TLIF Cage in Combination with VerteBRIDGE Plating

VEXIM to be Acquired by Stryker Indirectly

RTI Surgical Introduces Fortilink-C IBF Systems

Launch of TETRAfuse a Three Dimensional Technology

Organogenesis and Advanced Medical Solutions together Signed a Patent Out-Licensing Contract

Integra LifeSciences Introduces Revize/ Revize-X Collagen Based Matrix

Anika's MONOVISC Obtains Regulatory Clearance in Australia

Boston Scientific Signed an Acquisition Agreement with Apama Medical

Mentor Worldwide Announces the Successful Launch of Novel Breast Implant

Abbott Announces the CE Mark Approval for XIENCE Sierra

Stainless Steel Prices Raised by Carpenter

US Release of a Novel TRUMATCH Titanium Three Dimensional Printed Implant systems

DSM and Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Signed a Distribution Contract

Worldwide Release of Persona Partial Knee System

RegaTM Pacemakers Achieved Chinese FDA Clearance

Smith &Nephew Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Imperial College

CollPlant Signs a Distribution Contract with Netherland Distributor

Straumann Reinforces the Digital Capabilities and Penetrates the Orthodontics Spectrum

Ethicon Introduces PROXISURETM, a Novel Suturing Equipment for Less Invasive Operations

MONOVISC of Anika Therapeutics Gains Indian Regulatory Clearance

A Powder form of Resorbable Hemostat of Ethicon Obtains FDA Clearance

Release of New VIPER and EXPEDIUM Fenestrated Screw System

Exactech's Shoulder, Hip and Knee replacement Systems Receives Clearance in Japan

Release of SurgiMend MP Collagen Matrix to Reconstruct Hernia

B.Braun Announces the North American Launch of Actreen Mini Catheters

CollPlant Expands European Distribution Sales Network

DePuy Synthes Signs a Deal with US Defense Department

Caisson Interventional Taken Over by LivaNova

IntegraProclaims European Release of Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer "Thin"

Alphatech Spine Releases a Novel Battalion Lateral System with Squadron Retractor

Valeo(R) Silicon Nitride Spinal Implants Receives Australian Regulatory Approval

Covalon Introduces a Novel Medical Devices Coating System

DePuy Synthes Took Over Three Dimensional Printing Technologies

Collagen and Smart Matrix Signed a Product Development Agreement

Collagen Solution's Pericardium Business Receives Australian Divisional Patent

DSM Launches the Earliest Black Medical Grade UHMWPE Fiber

Launch of New Web Based Sales Store in United States by Collagen Solutions

by Collagen Solutions Launch of Novel Comprehensive Knee Arthroscopy Platform

Ethicon Enters into Joint Venture with DePuy Synthes

Solvay Introduces a Novel Dental Care Business

Organogenesis Inc Declares the Possession of NuTech Medical

Integra LifeSciences Launches a Novel Titan Press-Fit Reverse Shoulder System for Fractures

Boston Scientific Enters into Acquisition Contract with Symetis

Torax Medical Completely Acquired by Ethicon

DePuy Synthes and Ethicon Launches Personalized Wound Closure Devices

Ethicon Releases the ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer

Release of Novel Kyphon(TM) Xpede Bone Cement by Medtronic to Heal Sacral Cracks

Integra Strategic Plan to Buy Johnson & Johnson Codman Neurosurgery Unit

Johnson & Johnson Announces the Completion of Abbott Medical Optics Acquisition

Medtronic Releases a Novel Stapler, Signia(TM) Stapling System for Less Invasive Operations

Acquisition Deal Signed Between UK Electro Ceramics of Morgan Advanced Materials and CeramTec

ASSURITY MRI PACEMAKER of Abbott Receives United States Clearance

Release of ViviGen Formable Cellular Bone Matrix

VIPER and EXPEDIUM Fenestrated Screw Systems Obtains FDA Clearance

Acquisition of Expandable Cage Technology by DePuy Synthes

Advansource Biomaterials Associates with Medibrane

Collagen Signed a Distribution Agreement with BBI Solutions

Pulsar Vascular Completely Took Over by Codman Neuro

Zimmer Biomet Introduces a Novel PrimaGen Advanced Allograft

ORTHOVISC of Anika Obtains CE Mark Clearance

Japan has Permitted the Commercial Launch of Abbott's Absorb Bioresorbable Stent

has Permitted the Commercial Launch of Abbott's Absorb Bioresorbable Stent Prontosan Wound Gel X Released by B. Braun

Collplant Signs a Distribution Contract with Munich Based Arthrex

Zimmer Biomet Releases Glenoid Implant Compatible with Patient

Stryker Establishes as Multiple Year Collaboration with the Indo UK Institute of Health

A Collaboration Agreement Signed between Straumann and maxon Motor

Evonik Expands Biomaterial Production Capacity

VergenixSTR Obtains CE Mark

Launch of ZERO-P NATURAL Plate

Globus Medical Introduces QUARTEXTM OCT Stabilization System

Medtronic Proclaims the Clearance and Release of Japan Reveal LINQ(TM) Insertable Cardiac Monitor

Release of VANGUARD Individualized Design Knee Replacement

LivaNova Announces the Release of United States Next Generation ICD and CRT-D Devices

nanOss Bioactive Obtains Regulatory Approval to be Marketed in Australia and Europe

and International Business of Alphatec Taken Over by Globus Medical

HeartWare International Completely Acquired by Medtronic

Some More Shares of Covalon Technologies were Taken Over by Goldfarb

Supply Contract Signed Between Codman Neuro and InNeuroCo

and InNeuroCo DePuy Synthes and Materialise Signs a Distribution Contract

Wright Medical Receives a Binding Offer to take Over its Large Joints Segment

Straumann Acquires Distribution Rights from botiss Products

Absorb Bioresorbable Stent Gains Health Canada Clearance

Abbott Announces FDA Clearance for its Absorb Bioresorbable Stent

CollPlant Signs a Contract in Italy to Supply VergenixFG

to Supply VergenixFG Supply Contract Signed Between Covalon and Medline

Exactech Proclaims the Release of Complete Acapella One Cervical Spacer System

Anika Introduces CINGAL on a Commercial Basis in Europe

Acumed Introduces Leading Edge Systems to Aid Ankle Cracks

Covalon Initiates Sales Network in Latin America

BioMedical Enterprises Completely Acquired by DePuy Orthopaedics

Cayenne Medical Totally Acquired by Zimmer Biomet

Straumann Introduced Emdogain for Wound Healing Purpose

Anika Therapeutics Introduces CINGAL in Canada to Decrease Knee Ache Due to Osteoarthritis

to Decrease Knee Ache Due to Osteoarthritis CINGAL of Anika Therapeutics Gains CE Mark Clearance to Treat Knee Ache Caused by Osteoarthritis

CryoLife, Inc Plans to Take Over Genesee BioMedica's PhotoFixTM

Stryker Buys Stanmore Implants Worldwide

RTI Surgical Introduces Release Laminoplasty Attachment Systems

Vantage Total Ankle Product of Exactech Gains FDA 510 (k) Approval

Integra to Market Allosource's Human Derived Non Cellular Dermal Scaffold

Integra Signs distribution Agreement with Vomaris Wound Care

Collagen Solutions Plc Signs a Distribution Agreement with Merck

RTI Surgical Releases a Streamline TL Spinal Fixation System

Collagen Solutions plc Signed a Research Agreement with Blond McIndoe Research Foundation

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Completely Acquires ProCol from CryoLife Inc.

Memo Three Dimensional ReChord Annuloplasty Ring Gains Canadian Regulatory Clearance

Launch of First Three Dimensional Printed Titanium Hip Implant by Smith &Nephew

Celling Biosciences and Amedica Signed a Product Development Agreement

CollPlant's Vergenix FG Wound Filler Obtains CE Mark

Exactech Took Over Exactech Australia

Eluvia of Boston Scientific Gains CE Mark and Begins the Novel Clinical Experiment

Acquisition of CryoLife's HeRO Grafts by Merit Medical Systems

Release of Codman Enterprise 2

Solo Smart Stent-less Tissue Aortic Valve Gains Japanese Regulatory Clearance

Maxx Orthopedics and Invibio Join Forces to Design a Novel Knee Replacement Technology

Acquisition of Dental Biologic Properties of Exactech by Salvin Dental

Integra Dermal Regeneration Template (IDRT) Obtains a US FDA Clearance

Amedica Launches a 2ndGeneration Cervical System and improves the valeo II Product Portfolio

CryoLife Completely Acquired On-X Life Technologies

Vention and DSM Collaborates to Make Available One Time Source Offering for Coating

KORA 250 Obtains Regulatory Clearance in Japan

Perceval Sutureless Heart Valve of LivaNova Receives US FDA Regulatory Clearance

5. Global Market Overview

5.1 Global Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area

5.1.1 Global Biomaterial Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.1.1 Orthopedics

5.1.1.2 Cardiology

5.1.1.3 Ophthalmic Application

5.1.1.4 Plastic Surgery Application

5.1.1.5 Biomaterials for Other Applications

5.2 Global Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type

5.2.1 Global Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterial

5.2.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterial

5.2.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterial

5.2.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials



Part B: Regional Market Perspective



Regional Market Overview



1. NORTH AMERICA

1.1 North American Biomaterials Market Overview by Geographic Region

1.2 North American Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area

1.2.1 North American Biomaterials Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

1.2.1.1 Orthopedics

1.2.1.2 Cardiology

1.2.1.3 Ophthalmic

1.2.1.4 Plastic Surgery

1.2.1.5 Other Applications

1.3 North American Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type

1.3.1 North American Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

1.3.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterials

1.3.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterials

1.3.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterials

1.3.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials

1.4 Major Market Players

3-D Matrix, Inc. ( United States )

) Abbott Laboratories ( United States )

) Acumed LLC ( United States )

) Advansource Biomaterials Corporation ( United States )

) ATEC Spine, Inc. ( United States )

) Amedica Corporation ( United States )

) Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( United States )

) Arthrex, Inc. ( United States )

) Baxter International Inc. ( United States )

) Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc. ( United States )

) Biocoat Incorporated ( United States )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( United States )

) Carpenter Technology Corporation ( United States )

) Celanese Corporation ( United States )

) Collagen Matrix, Inc. ( United States )

) Covalon Technologies Ltd. ( Canada )

) Cryolife Inc. ( United States )

) Dentsply Sirona ( United States )

) Depuy Synthes ( United States )

) DSM Biomedical ( United States )

) Ethicon US, LLC ( United States )

) Exactech, Inc. ( United States )

) Globus Medical, Inc. ( United States )

) Integra Lifesciences Corporation ( United States )

) Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. ( United States )

) Mentor Worldwide LLC ( United States )

) MilliporeSigma ( United States )

) Organogenesis, Inc. ( United States )

) RTI Surgical, Inc. ( United States )

) Starch Medical Inc. ( United States )

) Stryker Corporation ( United States )

) Surgical Specialties Corporation ( United States )

) Surmodics, Inc. ( United States )

) Zimmer Biomet ( United States )

1.5 Country-wise Analysis of North American Biomaterials Market



2. EUROPE

2.1 European Biomaterials Market Overview by Geographic Region

2.2 European Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area

2.2.1 European Biomaterials Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

2.2.1.1 Orthopedics

2.2.1.2 Cardiology

2.2.1.3 Ophthalmic

2.2.1.4 Plastic Surgery

2.2.1.5 Other Applications

2.3 European Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type

2.3.1 European Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

2.3.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterials

2.3.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterials

2.3.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterials

2.3.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials

2.4 Major Market Players

aap Implantate AG ( Germany )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Biocomposites Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Bioretec Ltd. ( Finland )

) Botiss Biomaterials GmbH ( Germany )

) CAM Bioceramics B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Ceramtec GmbH ( Germany )

) Collagen Solutions Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Corbion N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH ( Germany )

) Heraeus Holding GmbH ( Germany )

) Hycail Oy ( Finland )

) Invibio Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Livanova Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Medtronic Plc ( Ireland )

) Smith & Nephew Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Straumann Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Wright Medical Group N.V. ( United Kingdom )

2.5 Country-wise Analysis of European Biomaterials Market



3. ASIA-PACIFIC

3.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Overview by Geographic Region

3.2 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

3.2.1.1 Orthopedics

3.2.1.2 Cardiology

3.2.1.3 Ophthalmic

3.2.1.4 Plastic Surgery

3.2.1.5 Other Applications

3.3 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

3.3.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterials

3.3.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterials

3.3.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterials

3.3.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials

3.4 Major Market Players

Biomaterials Korea, Inc. ( South Korea )

) Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corporation ( Japan )

3.5 Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market



4. REST OF WORLD

4.1 Rest of World Biomaterials Market Overview by Geographic Region

4.2 Rest of World Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area

4.2.1 Rest of World Biomaterials Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

4.2.1.1 Orthopedics

4.2.1.2 Cardiology

4.2.1.3 Ophthalmic

4.2.1.4 Plastic Surgery

4.2.1.5 Other Applications

4.3 Rest of World Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type

4.3.1 Rest of World Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

4.3.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterials

4.3.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterials

4.3.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterials

4.3.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials

4.4 Major Market Players

Augma Biomaterials Ltd. ( Israel )

) Collplant Ltd. ( Israel )

4.5 Country/Region-wise Analysis of Rest of World Biomaterials Market



Part C: Guide to the Industry



Part D: Annexure



