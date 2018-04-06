Global Biomaterials Market Overview 2018: Metal Biomaterials is estimated the largest of material types accounted for US$33.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$77 billion by 2023

DUBLIN, April 06, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biomaterials - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Metal Biomaterials is estimated the largest of material types accounted for US$33.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$77 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.7% between 2017 and 2023. However, demand for Polymer based Biomaterials is likely to record the fastest similar period CAGR of 17%. In terms of consumption Plastic Surgery application is primed to post the fastest similar period CAGR of 22.3% and reach a projected US$10.5 billion by 2023.
Factors driving growth in demand for Biomaterials include a growing geriatric population and high incidence of cardiovascular, neurological and orthopedic disorders. Government and private organizations have also taken the lead in providing funds for introducing novel products and increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of these materials.
Leading players in this space have been engaged in constant R&D efforts to introduce technologically advanced offerings. Biomaterials also find widespread application in orthopedic implants used in orthopedic procedures, such as orthobiologics, bioresorbable tissue fixation products, joint replacements, spine implants, visco-supplementation and nonconventional modular tumor implants.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global Biomaterials market is examined in this report with respect to key material types and major application areas
- Smart Biomaterials: Next Generation Biomaterials
- Personalized Spider Silk - The future Biomaterial
- Polymer Essential for Bone Reconstruction and Nerve Graft Developed
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 57
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 225 companies
Key Topics Covered:
Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Emergence of Biomaterials
1.1.2 Biomaterials Properties
1.1.3 Four Generations of Biomaterials
1.1.4 Biomaterials by Material Classification
1.1.4.1 Metals
1.1.4.2 Polymers
1.1.4.2.1 Polyamides (PA)
1.1.4.2.2 Polyolefins
1.1.4.2.3 Polyesters
1.1.4.2.4 Polyurethane
1.1.4.2.5 Hydrogels
1.1.4.2.6 Cryogels
1.1.4.3 Ceramics and Bioceramics
1.1.4.3.1 Zirconia Dioxides
1.1.4.3.2 Alumina Ceramics
1.1.4.3.3 Bioactive Glass (BG)
1.1.4.3.4 Hydroxy-Apatite (HAP)
1.1.4.3.5 Ceramics - Medical Applications
1.1.4.4 Composites
1.1.4.5 Natural Biomaterials
1.1.4.5.1 Hyaluronic acid
1.1.4.5.2 Collagen
1.1.4.5.3 Chitosan
1.1.4.5.4 Alginate
1.1.4.5.5 Cellulose
1.1.4.5.6 Silk Fibroin
1.1.5 Biomaterials by Conditional Classification
1.1.5.1 Toxicology
1.1.5.2 Biocompatibility
1.1.5.3 Functional Tissue Structure and Pathobiology
1.1.5.4 Healing
1.1.5.5 Dependence on Specific Anatomical Sites of Implantation
1.1.5.5.1 Mechanical and Performance Requirements
1.1.5.6 Industrial Participation
1.1.6 Standards and Regulations
1.1.6.1 International Standard Organization
1.1.6.2 The United States
1.1.6.3 Canada
1.1.6.4 Mexico
1.1.6.5 Europe
1.1.6.6 The United Kingdom
1.1.6.7 Asia-Pacific
1.1.7 End Use Applications of Biomaterials
1.1.7.1 Orthopedic Applications
1.1.7.2 Cardiovascular Applications
1.1.7.3 Ophthalmic Biomaterials
1.1.7.4 Cosmetic Surgery
1.1.7.5 Wound Healing Biomaterials
1.1.7.6 Dental Applications
1.1.7.7 Drug Delivery Systems
2. Key Market Trends
2.1 Smart Biomaterials: Next Generation Biomaterials
2.2 Personalized Spider Silk - The future Biomaterial
2.3 Employment of Antibiotics Coated Nanoparticles to Eradicate Antibiotics Resistant Bacteria
2.4 Indian Scientist Designs Nano-Cocoons - A Potential Drug Delivery System
2.5 Novel Dental Material Eradicates Microbes and Prevents Plaque Buildup
2.6 Polymer Essential for Bone Reconstruction and Nerve Graft Developed
2.7 4D Bio Printing - An Advanced Version of 3D Bio Printing for Tissue Reconstruction
3. Key Global Players
- 3-D Matrix, Inc. (United States)
- aap Implantate AG (Germany)
- Abbott Laboratories (United States)
- Acumed LLC (United States)
- Arthrex, Inc. (United States)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Baxter International Inc. (United States)
- Biocomposites Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Biomaterials Korea, Inc. (South Korea)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (United States)
- Celanese Corporation (United States)
- Ceramtec GmbH (Germany)
- Collagen Solutions Plc (United Kingdom)
- Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Covalon Technologies Ltd. (Canada)
- Cryolife Inc. (United States)
- Dentsply Sirona (United States)
- DSM Biomedical (United States)
- Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH (Germany)
- Exactech, Inc. (United States)
- Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany)
- Invibio Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
- MilliporeSigma (United States)
- Organogenesis, Inc. (United States)
- RTI Surgical, Inc. (United States)
- Smith & Nephew Plc (United Kingdom)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Stryker Corporation (United States)
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (United Kingdom)
- Zimmer Biomet (United States)
4. Key Business And Product Trends
- A New Subsidiary Setup by B. Braun in Zambia
- JOTEC Completely Acquired by CryoLife
- Stryker Signs a Contract to Acquire Entellus
- Straumann Takes Over a Portugal Based Dental Distribution Organization
- ImThera Inks Pact with LivaNova
- Smith & Nephew Acquires Rotation Medical
- Omnia Receives Earliest US FDA 510(k) Approval
- VerciseTMof Boston Scientific Gains United States FDA Clearance
- CollPlant Extends the Product Distribution Channel in Europe
- A Joint Venture Established between DSM and Meister
- Straumann Gains 70% Stake in Batigroup
- Extension of Hemostasis Product Range with the Release of SuperClot
- FDA Clearance and United States Release of Next Generation Pacemakers by Medtronic
- MitraClip Device of Abbott Obtains Clearance in Japan
- Depuy Synthes Announces the Release of New TFNA Augmentation System
- DSM Collaborates with Cerapedics to Design Next Generation Peptide Superior Bone Graft
- Release of Vitality+ and Vital Spinal Fixation Systems in United States
- Zimmer Biomet Introduces Avenue T TLIF Cage in Combination with VerteBRIDGE Plating
- VEXIM to be Acquired by Stryker Indirectly
- RTI Surgical Introduces Fortilink-C IBF Systems
- Launch of TETRAfuse a Three Dimensional Technology
- Organogenesis and Advanced Medical Solutions together Signed a Patent Out-Licensing Contract
- Integra LifeSciences Introduces Revize/ Revize-X Collagen Based Matrix
- Anika's MONOVISC Obtains Regulatory Clearance in Australia
- Boston Scientific Signed an Acquisition Agreement with Apama Medical
- Mentor Worldwide Announces the Successful Launch of Novel Breast Implant
- Abbott Announces the CE Mark Approval for XIENCE Sierra
- Stainless Steel Prices Raised by Carpenter
- US Release of a Novel TRUMATCH Titanium Three Dimensional Printed Implant systems
- DSM and Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Signed a Distribution Contract
- Worldwide Release of Persona Partial Knee System
- RegaTM Pacemakers Achieved Chinese FDA Clearance
- Smith &Nephew Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Imperial College
- CollPlant Signs a Distribution Contract with Netherland Distributor
- Straumann Reinforces the Digital Capabilities and Penetrates the Orthodontics Spectrum
- Ethicon Introduces PROXISURETM, a Novel Suturing Equipment for Less Invasive Operations
- MONOVISC of Anika Therapeutics Gains Indian Regulatory Clearance
- A Powder form of Resorbable Hemostat of Ethicon Obtains FDA Clearance
- Release of New VIPER and EXPEDIUM Fenestrated Screw System
- Exactech's Shoulder, Hip and Knee replacement Systems Receives Clearance in Japan
- Release of SurgiMend MP Collagen Matrix to Reconstruct Hernia
- B.Braun Announces the North American Launch of Actreen Mini Catheters
- CollPlant Expands European Distribution Sales Network
- DePuy Synthes Signs a Deal with US Defense Department
- Caisson Interventional Taken Over by LivaNova
- IntegraProclaims European Release of Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer "Thin"
- Alphatech Spine Releases a Novel Battalion Lateral System with Squadron Retractor
- Valeo(R) Silicon Nitride Spinal Implants Receives Australian Regulatory Approval
- Covalon Introduces a Novel Medical Devices Coating System
- DePuy Synthes Took Over Three Dimensional Printing Technologies
- Collagen and Smart Matrix Signed a Product Development Agreement
- Collagen Solution's Pericardium Business Receives Australian Divisional Patent
- DSM Launches the Earliest Black Medical Grade UHMWPE Fiber
- Launch of New Web Based Sales Store in United States by Collagen Solutions
- Launch of Novel Comprehensive Knee Arthroscopy Platform
- Ethicon Enters into Joint Venture with DePuy Synthes
- Solvay Introduces a Novel Dental Care Business
- Organogenesis Inc Declares the Possession of NuTech Medical
- Integra LifeSciences Launches a Novel Titan Press-Fit Reverse Shoulder System for Fractures
- Boston Scientific Enters into Acquisition Contract with Symetis
- Torax Medical Completely Acquired by Ethicon
- DePuy Synthes and Ethicon Launches Personalized Wound Closure Devices
- Ethicon Releases the ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer
- Release of Novel Kyphon(TM) Xpede Bone Cement by Medtronic to Heal Sacral Cracks
- Integra Strategic Plan to Buy Johnson & Johnson Codman Neurosurgery Unit
- Johnson & Johnson Announces the Completion of Abbott Medical Optics Acquisition
- Medtronic Releases a Novel Stapler, Signia(TM) Stapling System for Less Invasive Operations
- Acquisition Deal Signed Between UK Electro Ceramics of Morgan Advanced Materials and CeramTec
- ASSURITY MRI PACEMAKER of Abbott Receives United States Clearance
- Release of ViviGen Formable Cellular Bone Matrix
- VIPER and EXPEDIUM Fenestrated Screw Systems Obtains FDA Clearance
- Acquisition of Expandable Cage Technology by DePuy Synthes
- Advansource Biomaterials Associates with Medibrane
- Collagen Signed a Distribution Agreement with BBI Solutions
- Pulsar Vascular Completely Took Over by Codman Neuro
- Zimmer Biomet Introduces a Novel PrimaGen Advanced Allograft
- ORTHOVISC of Anika Obtains CE Mark Clearance
- Japan has Permitted the Commercial Launch of Abbott's Absorb Bioresorbable Stent
- Prontosan Wound Gel X Released by B. Braun
- Collplant Signs a Distribution Contract with Munich Based Arthrex
- Zimmer Biomet Releases Glenoid Implant Compatible with Patient
- Stryker Establishes as Multiple Year Collaboration with the Indo UK Institute of Health
- A Collaboration Agreement Signed between Straumann and maxon Motor
- Evonik Expands Biomaterial Production Capacity
- VergenixSTR Obtains CE Mark
- Launch of ZERO-P NATURAL Plate
- Globus Medical Introduces QUARTEXTM OCT Stabilization System
- Medtronic Proclaims the Clearance and Release of Japan Reveal LINQ(TM) Insertable Cardiac Monitor
- Release of VANGUARD Individualized Design Knee Replacement
- LivaNova Announces the Release of United States Next Generation ICD and CRT-D Devices
- nanOss Bioactive Obtains Regulatory Approval to be Marketed in Australia and Europe
- International Business of Alphatec Taken Over by Globus Medical
- HeartWare International Completely Acquired by Medtronic
- Some More Shares of Covalon Technologies were Taken Over by Goldfarb
- Supply Contract Signed Between Codman Neuro and InNeuroCo
- DePuy Synthes and Materialise Signs a Distribution Contract
- Wright Medical Receives a Binding Offer to take Over its Large Joints Segment
- Straumann Acquires Distribution Rights from botiss Products
- Absorb Bioresorbable Stent Gains Health Canada Clearance
- Abbott Announces FDA Clearance for its Absorb Bioresorbable Stent
- CollPlant Signs a Contract in Italy to Supply VergenixFG
- Supply Contract Signed Between Covalon and Medline
- Exactech Proclaims the Release of Complete Acapella One Cervical Spacer System
- Anika Introduces CINGAL on a Commercial Basis in Europe
- Acumed Introduces Leading Edge Systems to Aid Ankle Cracks
- Covalon Initiates Sales Network in Latin America
- BioMedical Enterprises Completely Acquired by DePuy Orthopaedics
- Cayenne Medical Totally Acquired by Zimmer Biomet
- Straumann Introduced Emdogain for Wound Healing Purpose
- Anika Therapeutics Introduces CINGAL in Canada to Decrease Knee Ache Due to Osteoarthritis
- CINGAL of Anika Therapeutics Gains CE Mark Clearance to Treat Knee Ache Caused by Osteoarthritis
- CryoLife, Inc Plans to Take Over Genesee BioMedica's PhotoFixTM
- Stryker Buys Stanmore Implants Worldwide
- RTI Surgical Introduces Release Laminoplasty Attachment Systems
- Vantage Total Ankle Product of Exactech Gains FDA 510 (k) Approval
- Integra to Market Allosource's Human Derived Non Cellular Dermal Scaffold
- Integra Signs distribution Agreement with Vomaris Wound Care
- Collagen Solutions Plc Signs a Distribution Agreement with Merck
- RTI Surgical Releases a Streamline TL Spinal Fixation System
- Collagen Solutions plc Signed a Research Agreement with Blond McIndoe Research Foundation
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Completely Acquires ProCol from CryoLife Inc.
- Memo Three Dimensional ReChord Annuloplasty Ring Gains Canadian Regulatory Clearance
- Launch of First Three Dimensional Printed Titanium Hip Implant by Smith &Nephew
- Celling Biosciences and Amedica Signed a Product Development Agreement
- CollPlant's Vergenix FG Wound Filler Obtains CE Mark
- Exactech Took Over Exactech Australia
- Eluvia of Boston Scientific Gains CE Mark and Begins the Novel Clinical Experiment
- Acquisition of CryoLife's HeRO Grafts by Merit Medical Systems
- Release of Codman Enterprise 2
- Solo Smart Stent-less Tissue Aortic Valve Gains Japanese Regulatory Clearance
- Maxx Orthopedics and Invibio Join Forces to Design a Novel Knee Replacement Technology
- Acquisition of Dental Biologic Properties of Exactech by Salvin Dental
- Integra Dermal Regeneration Template (IDRT) Obtains a US FDA Clearance
- Amedica Launches a 2ndGeneration Cervical System and improves the valeo II Product Portfolio
- CryoLife Completely Acquired On-X Life Technologies
- Vention and DSM Collaborates to Make Available One Time Source Offering for Coating
- KORA 250 Obtains Regulatory Clearance in Japan
- Perceval Sutureless Heart Valve of LivaNova Receives US FDA Regulatory Clearance
5. Global Market Overview
5.1 Global Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area
5.1.1 Global Biomaterial Applications Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.1.1.1 Orthopedics
5.1.1.2 Cardiology
5.1.1.3 Ophthalmic Application
5.1.1.4 Plastic Surgery Application
5.1.1.5 Biomaterials for Other Applications
5.2 Global Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type
5.2.1 Global Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.2.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterial
5.2.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterial
5.2.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterial
5.2.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials
Part B: Regional Market Perspective
Regional Market Overview
1. NORTH AMERICA
1.1 North American Biomaterials Market Overview by Geographic Region
1.2 North American Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area
1.2.1 North American Biomaterials Application Market Overview by Geographic Region
1.2.1.1 Orthopedics
1.2.1.2 Cardiology
1.2.1.3 Ophthalmic
1.2.1.4 Plastic Surgery
1.2.1.5 Other Applications
1.3 North American Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type
1.3.1 North American Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region
1.3.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterials
1.3.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterials
1.3.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterials
1.3.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials
1.4 Major Market Players
- 3-D Matrix, Inc. (United States)
- Abbott Laboratories (United States)
- Acumed LLC (United States)
- Advansource Biomaterials Corporation (United States)
- ATEC Spine, Inc. (United States)
- Amedica Corporation (United States)
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)
- Arthrex, Inc. (United States)
- Baxter International Inc. (United States)
- Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc. (United States)
- Biocoat Incorporated (United States)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (United States)
- Celanese Corporation (United States)
- Collagen Matrix, Inc. (United States)
- Covalon Technologies Ltd. (Canada)
- Cryolife Inc. (United States)
- Dentsply Sirona (United States)
- Depuy Synthes (United States)
- DSM Biomedical (United States)
- Ethicon US, LLC (United States)
- Exactech, Inc. (United States)
- Globus Medical, Inc. (United States)
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation (United States)
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (United States)
- Mentor Worldwide LLC (United States)
- MilliporeSigma (United States)
- Organogenesis, Inc. (United States)
- RTI Surgical, Inc. (United States)
- Starch Medical Inc. (United States)
- Stryker Corporation (United States)
- Surgical Specialties Corporation (United States)
- Surmodics, Inc. (United States)
- Zimmer Biomet (United States)
1.5 Country-wise Analysis of North American Biomaterials Market
2. EUROPE
2.1 European Biomaterials Market Overview by Geographic Region
2.2 European Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area
2.2.1 European Biomaterials Application Market Overview by Geographic Region
2.2.1.1 Orthopedics
2.2.1.2 Cardiology
2.2.1.3 Ophthalmic
2.2.1.4 Plastic Surgery
2.2.1.5 Other Applications
2.3 European Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type
2.3.1 European Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region
2.3.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterials
2.3.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterials
2.3.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterials
2.3.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials
2.4 Major Market Players
- aap Implantate AG (Germany)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Biocomposites Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Bioretec Ltd. (Finland)
- Botiss Biomaterials GmbH (Germany)
- CAM Bioceramics B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Ceramtec GmbH (Germany)
- Collagen Solutions Plc (United Kingdom)
- Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH (Germany)
- Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany)
- Hycail Oy (Finland)
- Invibio Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Livanova Plc (United Kingdom)
- Medtronic Plc (Ireland)
- Smith & Nephew Plc (United Kingdom)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (United Kingdom)
2.5 Country-wise Analysis of European Biomaterials Market
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
3.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Overview by Geographic Region
3.2 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area
3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Application Market Overview by Geographic Region
3.2.1.1 Orthopedics
3.2.1.2 Cardiology
3.2.1.3 Ophthalmic
3.2.1.4 Plastic Surgery
3.2.1.5 Other Applications
3.3 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type
3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region
3.3.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterials
3.3.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterials
3.3.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterials
3.3.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials
3.4 Major Market Players
- Biomaterials Korea, Inc. (South Korea)
- Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corporation (Japan)
3.5 Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Biomaterials Market
4. REST OF WORLD
4.1 Rest of World Biomaterials Market Overview by Geographic Region
4.2 Rest of World Biomaterials Market Overview by Application Area
4.2.1 Rest of World Biomaterials Application Market Overview by Geographic Region
4.2.1.1 Orthopedics
4.2.1.2 Cardiology
4.2.1.3 Ophthalmic
4.2.1.4 Plastic Surgery
4.2.1.5 Other Applications
4.3 Rest of World Biomaterials Market Overview by Material Type
4.3.1 Rest of World Biomaterials Material Type Market Overview by Geographic Region
4.3.1.1 Metal Based Biomaterials
4.3.1.2 Ceramic Based Biomaterials
4.3.1.3 Polymer Based Biomaterials
4.3.1.4 Other Material Based Biomaterials
4.4 Major Market Players
- Augma Biomaterials Ltd. (Israel)
- Collplant Ltd. (Israel)
4.5 Country/Region-wise Analysis of Rest of World Biomaterials Market
Part C: Guide to the Industry
Part D: Annexure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/82lnn5/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biomaterials-market-overview-2018-metal-biomaterials-is-estimated-the-largest-of-material-types-accounted-for-us337-billion-in-2017-and-is-projected-to-reach-us77-billion-by-2023-300625538.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article