Global Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.2% During 2022-2026

The "Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report

The Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Biomedical refrigerators and freezers are storage containers mainly used for storing biological samples such as blood, DNA samples, vaccine, etc. Major factors which are expected to drive the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth are the growing burden of diseases, increasing demand for organ transplantation and developing technology into products.

According to World Health Organization, in 2018 around 116.3 million infants got vaccinated against diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP). This drives the requirement for storing vaccines and bio pharmaceuticals. Therefore, as the demand for vaccination is increasing the demand for biomedical refrigerator and freezers will also increase. But, biomedical refrigerator and freezer are quite expensive which is expected to hamper the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth.

Key Market Trends

Bio banks Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market

Bio banks also known as bio repositories are used for storing biological samples mainly for research purposes, many of which includes genome therapy and personalized medicines. These specimens require huge amount of storage and at a very low temperature.

According to Canadian Health Measures Survey, the Canadian bio bank contains sample size of approximately 3700 DNA, 9200 of whole blood, and 14,900 plasma.

Furthermore, hospital segment is also expected to show significant growth. As the number of hospitals are increasing the demand for storage of vaccines and drugs are also increasing. For instance, in the United States , the number of hospitals in 2016 was 5,534 which increased to 6,210 in 2017 as surveyed by American Hospital Association.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market with the increasing burden of diseases and increasing organ transplantation which might increase the demand for drug storage. Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) is a measuring tool for the total burden of diseases, per 100,000 individuals. A region is considered with the best health rate when the DALYs is below 20,000. According to the study published by Institute for Health and Metrics Evaluation, the United States rate of burden disease was 24,305 DALYs. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the demand for biomedical refrigerators and freezers, thereby expected to drive the market growth in this region.

