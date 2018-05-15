Global Biopesticide Regulations Report 2018: Profiles of 20 Countries, 26 Crops and 9 Companies

The report profiles 20 countries and examines 26 crops. The crop protection market of Africa is valued at US$2.6 billion. 77% of this market is made up of insecticides and herbicides.

China supplies most of the crop protection products at 31% and India supplies 13%. The level of urbanisation of Africa is expected to increase to 50% by 2040 and this will lead to fundamental changes to the food system.

Fresh and perishable goods including meat and vegetables will become more important. Crop protection will become vital as horticultural farmers work to increase yields and minimise damage to crops by insects, disease, and weed infestation.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Summary

1.2 Definitions and scope

1.3 The biopesticide market - global overview

1.4 Current and emerging approaches to regulation

1.5 Resources and references



Chapter 2: Biopesticide regulation - by product type

2.1 Summary

2.2 Introduction

2.3 Microbials

2.3.1 Market overview

2.3.2 Current and emerging regulatory practice

2.3.2.1 US

2.3.2.2 EU

2.3.2.3 OECD

2.3.3 Key regulatory challenges

2.4 Biochemicals

2.4.1 Market overview

2.4.2 Current and emerging regulatory practice

2.4.2.1 US

2.4.2.2 EU

2.4.2.3 OECD

2.4.3 Key regulatory challenges

2.5 Semiochemicals

2.5.1 Market overview

2.5.2 Current and emerging regulatory practice

2.5.2.1 US

2.5.2.2 EU

2.5.2.3 OECD

2.5.3 Key regulatory challenges

2.6 Macrobials

2.6.1 Market overview

2.6.2 Current and emerging regulatory practice

2.6.3 Key regulatory challenges

2.7 Others

2.7.1 Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)

2.7.2 Plant biostimulants

2.7.3 Emerging genetic technologies

2.8 References and resources



Chapter 3: Biopesticide regulation - International players/schemes

3.1 Summary

3.2 Introduction

3.3 OECD

3.4 UN FAO/WHO

3.5 UNEP/CBD - Nagoya Protocol and ABS

3.6 The International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC)

3.7 International Organisation for Biological Control (IOBC)/Western Palearctic Region Society (WPRS)

3.8 EPPO

3.9 Biocontrol industry associations

3.10 Organic organisations

3.10.1 Codex Alimentarius (FAO, UN, WHO)

3.10.2 International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO)

3.10.3 The International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM)

3.10.4 EU Law on Organic Agriculture

3.10.5 Global Organic Market Access (GoMa) Project

3.11 References and resources



Chapter 4: Biopesticide Regulation - National Players/Schemes

4.1 United States

4.1.1 Summary

4.1.2 Introduction

4.1.3 Legislation and administration

4.1.3.1 Microbials, biochemicals and PIPs

4.1.3.2 Macrobials

4.1.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.1.4.1 Microbials, biochemical and PIPs

4.1.4.2 Macrobials

4.1.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.1.6 Registered products

4.1.7 Related support initiatives

4.1.7.1 National initiatives

4.1.7.2 Industry associations

4.1.7.3 Organic agriculture

4.1.7.4 International co-operation

4.1.8 References and resources

4.2 Canada

4.2.1 Summary

4.2.2 Introduction

4.2.3 Legislation and administration

4.2.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.2.4.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and non-conventional chemcials

4.2.4.2 Macrobials

4.2.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.2.5.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and non-conventional pest control products

4.2.5.2 Macrobials

4.2.6 Registered products

4.2.7 Related support initiatives

4.2.8 References and resources

4.3 European Union

4.3.1 Summary

4.3.2 Introduction

4.3.3 Legislation and administration

4.3.4.1 Registration process

4.3.4.2 Data requirements

4.3.4.3 Guidance documents

4.3.4.4 Fees and timelines

4.3.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.3.6 Registered products

4.3.7 Related support initiatives

4.3.7.1 Research and development programmes

4.3.7.2 Industry associations

4.3.8 References and resources

4.4 France

4.4.1 Summary

4.4.2 Introduction

4.4.3 Legislation and administration

4.4.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.4.4.1 Microbials, chemical mediators and natural substances

4.4.4.2 PNPPs

4.4.4.3 Macrobials

4.4.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.4.6 Registered products

4.4.7 Related support initiatives

4.4.7.1 Agroecology Plan

4.4.7.2 Public private sector partnerships: The Biocontrol Consortium

4.4.7.3 Industry associations

4.4.8 References and resources

4.5 The Netherlands

4.5.1 Summary

4.5.2 Introduction

4.5.3 Legislation and administration

4.5.3.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and natural products

4.5.3.2 Macrobials

4.5.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.5.4.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and natural products

4.5.4.2 Macrobials

4.5.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.5.5.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and natural products

4.5.5.2 Macrobials

4.5.6 Registered products

4.5.7 Related support initiatives

4.5.7.1 Multi-stakeholder partnerships

4.5.7.2 Industry associations

4.5.7.3 International co-operation

4.5.8 References and resources

4.6 United Kingdom

4.6.1 Summary

4.6.2 Introduction

4.6.3 Legislation and administration

4.6.3.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and plant extracts

4.6.3.2 Macrobials

4.6.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.6.4.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and plant extracts

4.6.4.2 Macrobials

4.6.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.6.5.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and plant extracts

4.6.6 Registered products

4.6.7 Related support initiatives

4.6.7.1 Public private sector partnerships

4.6.7.2 Industry associations

4.6.7.3 Organic agriculture

4.6.8 References and resources

4.7 Hungary

4.7.1 Summary

4.7.2 Introduction

4.7.3 Legislation and administration

4.7.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.7.4.1 Microbials, plants and plant extracts, pheromones

4.7.4.2 Plant protection tools

4.7.4.3 Macrobials

4.7.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.7.6 Registered products

4.7.7 Related support initiatives

4.7.7.1 Organic agriculture

4.7.8 References and resources

4.8 Australia

4.8.1 Summary

4.8.2 Introduction

4.8.3 Legislation and administration

4.8.3.1 Agricultural biological products

4.8.3.2 Macrobials

4.8.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.8.4.1 Agricultural biological products

4.8.4.2 Macrobials

4.8.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.8.6 Registered products

4.8.7 References and resources

4.9 China

4.9.1 Summary

4.9.2 Introduction

4.9.3 Legislation and administration

4.9.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.9.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.9.6 Registered products

4.9.7 Related support initiatives

4.9.8 References and resources

4.10 India

4.10.1 Summary

4.10.2 Introduction

4.10.3 Legislation and administration

4.10.3.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and botanicals

4.10.3.2 Macrobials

4.10.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.10.4.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and plant extracts

4.10.4.2 Macrobials

4.10.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.10.5.1 Microbials, semiochemicals and plant extracts

4.10.5.2 Macrobials

4.10.6 Registered products

4.10.7 Related support initiatives

4.10.7.1 Central and State Government programmes

4.10.7.2 Organic Farming - National Program for Organic Production (NPOP)

4.10.7.3 Industry associations

4.10.8 References and resources

4.11 Japan

4.11.1 Summary

4.11.2 Introduction

4.11.3 Legislation and administration

4.11.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.11.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.11.6 Registered products

4.11.7 Related support initiatives

4.11.7.1 Industry associations

4.11.8 References and resources

4.12 Brazil

4.12.1 Summary

4.12.2 Introduction

4.12.3 Legislation and administration

4.12.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.12.6 Registered products

4.12.7 Related support initiatives

4.12.7.1 National initiatives

4.12.7.2 Industry associations

4.12.7.3 Organic agriculture

4.12.8 References and resources

4.13 Chile

4.13.1 Summary

4.13.2 Introduction

4.13.3 Legislation and administration

4.13.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.13.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.13.6 Registered products

4.13.7 Related support initiatives

4.13.7.1 National initiatives

4.13.8 References and resources

4.14 South Africa

4.14.1 Summary

4.14.2 Introduction

4.14.3 Legislation and administration

4.14.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.14.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.14.6 Registered products

4.14.7 Related support initiatives

4.14.7.1 Industry associations

4.14.8 References and resources

4.15 Kenya

4.15.1 Summary

4.15.2 Introduction

4.15.3 Legislation and administration

4.15.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.15.4.1 Import and export of microbials and macrobials

4.15.4.2 Application to register a biopesticide

4.15.4.3 Fees and timelines

4.15.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.15.6 Registered products

4.15.7 Related support initiatives

4.15.7.1 Public-private sector partnerships

4.15.7.2 Industry associations

4.15.7.3 Organic organisations

4.15.8 References and resources

4.16 Morocco

4.16.1 Summary

4.16.2 Introduction

4.16.3 Legislation and administration

4.16.4 Registration process, key data requirements and guidance documents

4.16.4.1 Microbials

4.16.4.2 Plant extracts

4.16.4.3 Pheromones

4.16.5 Regulatory issues and challenges

4.16.6 Registered products

4.16.7 Related support initiatives

4.16.7.1 EU-Morocco Action Plan on the control of plant protection products, fertilisers and growing media (Project No ENP1/2011/022-778).

4.16.7.2 Organic farming

4.16.8 References and resources



Chapter 5: Conclusions: Challenges, opportunities and future prospects



Companies Mentioned



Bayer

SynGenta

BASF

Dow

DuPont

Monsanto

FMC

Hebang

Arysta

