Global Biopesticides Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray
Jun 13, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopesticides: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biopesticides in US$ Thousand.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Focus On Sustainable Agriculture, the Cornerstone for Growth of Biopesticides
Market Likely to Benefit in the Long-Term from Proposed Imposition of Carbon Fee/Tax as Governments Mull to Target Climate Change Policies at Agriculture
Sustainable Food Becomes the Challenge of the 21st Century as Population Continues to Grow
Unprecedented Rise of Organic Food & Beverages and the Ensuing Importance of Organic Farming Bodes Well for Biopesticides Consumption
Pesticide Residues on Food Crops, Vegetables & Fruits Unleashes Opportunities for Safer Alternatives
Market Overview
A Peek Into Other Major Trends & Issues
Rise of Integrated Pest Management Augurs Well for Biopesticides
Thrips Control, Offers Opportunity for Bioinsecticides
Rise in Post-Harvest Losses Drives the Focus on Post-Harvest Biopesticides
Novel Microorganism Species to Fuel Innovation & Growth of Microbial Pesticides
List of Active Biopesticide Ingredients Registered in the year 2017 and 2018
Liquid Culture Fermentation, the New Advancement in Formulation of Biopesticides
Seed Treatment Methods Move from Chemicals to Biopesticides
Opportunities Galore for Bio-based Pesticides in Non-Crop Markets
Lack of Knowledge Impedes Effective Use & Adoption of Biopesticides among Farmers
Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray
Regulatory Support for Biopesticides in Modern Agriculture, a Shot in the Arm for the Market
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
British Classification of Biopesticides
Classification of Biopesticides Based on Active Ingredients
Microbials
Summary Table for Microbial Types with Targets and Examples
Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt)
Bio-Rationals
Plant Growth Regulators
Summary Table Listing Major Plant Hormone Used as Plant Growth Regulators
Synthetic Insect Pheromones
Organic Acids
Plant Extracts
Pyrethrum
Neem Extracts
Allelochemicals
Insect Deterrents, Repellants & Attractants
Insect Growth Regulators
Minerals & Mineral Oils
Macrobials or Parasitic Insects
Pros of Biopesticides
Cons of Biopesticides
Plant Incorporated Protectants
Select Common Bioinsecticides by Origin, Manufacturer and Targeted Use
Select Common Nematicides by Origin and Manufacturer for Nematode Control
Select Common Bio-fungicides by Origin, Manufacturer and Targeted Disease Control
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Global Players
4.2 Product Introductions/Innovations/Approvals
Vestaron Launches SPEAR-T Bioinsecticide
Monsanto BioAg Products Available with New Acceleron BioAg Brand
Seipasa Unveils New Biopesticide Seican in the USA
Eco Sawa Launches Dane Bio Pesticide
MBI Launches Zelto Biological Pesticide
MBI Launches Amplitude Biological Fungicide
MBI Announces the Availability of Venerate XC Bioinsecticide
Bionema Launches NemaTrident Three Component Solution Nematode
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
Certis USA Completes New Azadirachtin Formulation and Packaging Facility Construction
MBI Signs a Distribution Agreement with Hop Tri
BASF Acquires Bayer's Seed and Herbicide Businesses
Bayer Acquires Monsanto
Tradecorp Acquires Idai Nature
MBI and Lidorr Chemicals Sign Distribution Agreement
MBI Inks Agreement with Solenis to Distribute Zequanox Molluscicide
MBI Enters into Distribution Agreement with GHAC
Certis USA Enters into Licensing Agreement with the University of Szeged for Biopesticides
MBI Receives Approval from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for Grandevo WDG
MBI Signs Distribution Agreement with DISAGRO for REGALIA Maxx Biofungicide
MBI Receives Approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Stargus Fungicide
MBI Signs Distribution Agreement with KBL for Biopesticides
Certis USA Acquires LAM
Mitsui to Acquire LAM International
Coromandel to Acquire Bio-pesticides Business of E.I.D. Parry
Agri-Star and MBI Sign Distribution Agreement for GRANDEVO and VENERATE Bioinsecticides
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. COMPANY PROFILES
