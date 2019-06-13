Global Biopesticides Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopesticides: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biopesticides in US$ Thousand.



The report profiles 97 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AgBiTech Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Agrauxine SA ( France )

) AgrichemBio ( USA )

) Andermatt Biocontrol AG ( Switzerland )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bayer CropScience AG ( Germany )

) BioWorks, Inc. ( USA )

) Certis USA LLC ( USA )

LLC ( ) Dow AgroSciences LLC ( USA )

) Environmental Crop Management Limited (UK)

FUTURECO BIOSCIENCE S.A. ( Spain )

) Invivo ( France )

) Isagro SpA ( Italy )

) Koppert B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Lallemand Inc. ( Canada )

) LAM International Corp. ( USA )

) Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. ( USA )

) stk bio-ag technologies (Isreal)

Stoller ( USA )

) Syngenta AG ( Switzerland )

) Valent BioSciences Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Focus On Sustainable Agriculture, the Cornerstone for Growth of Biopesticides

Market Likely to Benefit in the Long-Term from Proposed Imposition of Carbon Fee/Tax as Governments Mull to Target Climate Change Policies at Agriculture

Sustainable Food Becomes the Challenge of the 21st Century as Population Continues to Grow

Unprecedented Rise of Organic Food & Beverages and the Ensuing Importance of Organic Farming Bodes Well for Biopesticides Consumption

Pesticide Residues on Food Crops, Vegetables & Fruits Unleashes Opportunities for Safer Alternatives

Market Overview

A Peek Into Other Major Trends & Issues

Rise of Integrated Pest Management Augurs Well for Biopesticides

Thrips Control, Offers Opportunity for Bioinsecticides

Rise in Post-Harvest Losses Drives the Focus on Post-Harvest Biopesticides

Novel Microorganism Species to Fuel Innovation & Growth of Microbial Pesticides

List of Active Biopesticide Ingredients Registered in the year 2017 and 2018

Liquid Culture Fermentation, the New Advancement in Formulation of Biopesticides

Seed Treatment Methods Move from Chemicals to Biopesticides

Opportunities Galore for Bio-based Pesticides in Non-Crop Markets

Lack of Knowledge Impedes Effective Use & Adoption of Biopesticides among Farmers

Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray

Regulatory Support for Biopesticides in Modern Agriculture, a Shot in the Arm for the Market

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

British Classification of Biopesticides

Classification of Biopesticides Based on Active Ingredients

Microbials

Summary Table for Microbial Types with Targets and Examples

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt)

Bio-Rationals

Plant Growth Regulators

Summary Table Listing Major Plant Hormone Used as Plant Growth Regulators

Synthetic Insect Pheromones

Organic Acids

Plant Extracts

Pyrethrum

Neem Extracts

Allelochemicals

Insect Deterrents, Repellants & Attractants

Insect Growth Regulators

Minerals & Mineral Oils

Macrobials or Parasitic Insects

Pros of Biopesticides

Cons of Biopesticides

Plant Incorporated Protectants

Select Common Bioinsecticides by Origin, Manufacturer and Targeted Use

Select Common Nematicides by Origin and Manufacturer for Nematode Control

Select Common Bio-fungicides by Origin, Manufacturer and Targeted Disease Control



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Global Players



4.2 Product Introductions/Innovations/Approvals

Vestaron Launches SPEAR-T Bioinsecticide

Monsanto BioAg Products Available with New Acceleron BioAg Brand

Seipasa Unveils New Biopesticide Seican in the USA

Eco Sawa Launches Dane Bio Pesticide

MBI Launches Zelto Biological Pesticide

MBI Launches Amplitude Biological Fungicide

MBI Announces the Availability of Venerate XC Bioinsecticide

Bionema Launches NemaTrident Three Component Solution Nematode



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

Certis USA Completes New Azadirachtin Formulation and Packaging Facility Construction

MBI Signs a Distribution Agreement with Hop Tri

BASF Acquires Bayer's Seed and Herbicide Businesses

Bayer Acquires Monsanto

Tradecorp Acquires Idai Nature

MBI and Lidorr Chemicals Sign Distribution Agreement

MBI Inks Agreement with Solenis to Distribute Zequanox Molluscicide

MBI Enters into Distribution Agreement with GHAC

Certis USA Enters into Licensing Agreement with the University of Szeged for Biopesticides

MBI Receives Approval from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for Grandevo WDG

MBI Signs Distribution Agreement with DISAGRO for REGALIA Maxx Biofungicide

MBI Receives Approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Stargus Fungicide

MBI Signs Distribution Agreement with KBL for Biopesticides

Certis USA Acquires LAM

Mitsui to Acquire LAM International

Coromandel to Acquire Bio-pesticides Business of E.I.D. Parry

Agri-Star and MBI Sign Distribution Agreement for GRANDEVO and VENERATE Bioinsecticides



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 97 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 109)

The United States (27)

(27) Canada (8)

(8) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (27)

(27) France (4)

(4)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Italy (4)

(4)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41)

(Excluding Japan) (41) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14ylq2



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

