Global Biopharmaceutical Market 2018-2023 - Key Players are Roche, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, AbbVie and Sanofi

Today hundreds of biopharmaceuticals have already been approved and many more are in late stages of clinical development. These drugs have not only advanced the prevention and treatment of a number of life threatening diseases but have also provided the thrust for the continued success of the pharmaceutical industry.



Under mounting economic pressures to increase their outputs, pharmaceutical manufacturers have embraced biopharmaceuticals as a means to maintain flow in their drying pipelines. Bringing a biopharmaceutical, however, represents a very risky proposition as out of every ten drugs that enter the clinical phases, only three manage to gain market approval. But the industry's multibillion dollar revenues and strong growth rates in previous years bears a testimony to the fact that the ones that finally do get approval represent goldmines for investors.



Although factors like biosimilar entry and cost containment in the developed markets are likely to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years, The researchers expect that with their high potency and ability to attack targets beyond the reach of traditional small molecule drugs, biopharmaceuticals provide the industry with a huge scope for future growth. A rich late stage pipeline and increasing demand in emerging markets are also expected to be major drivers in the coming years.



The study covers the market analysis of various segments and sub-segments of the biopharmaceutical industry based on class and key indicative areas. Recombinant proteins currently represent the biggest segment on the basis of class accounting for the majority of the global biopharmaceutical sales. Recombinant proteins are followed by monoclonal antibodies and purified proteins.



On the basis of key indicative and therapeutic application areas for biopharmaceuticals, autoimmune diseases represent the largest segment followed by oncology. With most of the current and future monoclonal antibodies targeted against autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and oncology, autoimmune diseases and oncology will continue to represent the dominant indications for biopharmaceuticals over the next five years.



The biopharmaceutical market is largely dominated by the US accounting for nearly half of the total global sales. The other top markets include Germany, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, UK and Canada. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes and a larger access to healthcare insurance, the market for biopharmaceuticals is also expected to expand and offer great opportunities and growth prospects across various emerging markets over the next few years. The report has also provided a robust analysis of the key players operating in the global biopharmaceutical market.



Some of the key players analysed in this report include Roche, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, AbbVie and Sanofi.



