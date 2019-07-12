Global Biosensors (Wearable & Non-wearable) Market Outlook 2019-2025: Focus on Electrochemical, Piezoelectric, and Thermal & Optical Biosensors

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosensors Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biosensors Market size is expected to reach $34.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this biosensors market are the growing use of biosensors to monitor glucose levels in individuals with diabetes and rising demand for disposable, cost-efficient & user-friendly devices of the market are furthermore boosting the growth of the global biosensor market. The biosensors market in the Asia-Pacific region is gaining major traction.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Electrochemical, Piezoelectric and Thermal & Optical. Optical biosensors are commonly used to analyse biomolecular interactions as these sensors can determine affinity and kinetics of a wide variety of molecular interactions in real time, without requiring a molecular tag or label. Optical sensors are used for several new applications, such as drug discovery, including target identification; ligand fishing; assay development; and quality control. The growth of these applications is helping optical sensors to grow at the highest CAGR.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Biosensors Market by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Non-wearable Biosensors Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Wearable Biosensors Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Biosensors Market by Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Electrochemical Biosensors Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Biosensors Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Thermal & Optical Biosensors Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Biosensors Market by End User

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Global Biosensors Point of care Testing Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Biosensors Home healthcare Diagnostics Market by Region

6.1.3 Global Biosensors Research Laboratories Market by Region

6.1.4 Global Biosensors Food Industry Market by Region

6.1.5 Global Biosensors Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Biosensors Market by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Global Biosensors Medical Applications Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Biosensors Market by Medical Applications Type

7.1.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Biosensors Market by Region

7.1.2.2 Global Cholesterol Testing Biosensors Market by Region

7.1.2.3 Global Pregnancy Testing Biosensors Market by Region

7.1.2.4 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Biosensors Market by Region

7.1.2.5 Global Infectious Diseases Biosensors Market by Region

7.1.2.6 Global Others Biosensors Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Biosensors Agriculture Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Biosensors Environment Market by Region

7.1.5 Global Biosensors Food Toxicity Market by Region

7.1.6 Global Other Application Biosensors Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Biosensors Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Biosensors Market

8.3 Europe Biosensors Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Biosensors Market

8.5 LAMEA Biosensors Market

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Danaher Corporation

9.2 Abbott Laboratories

9.3 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

9.4 AgaMatrix Inc.

9.5 Bayer AG

9.6 Johnson & Johnson

9.7 LifeSensors Inc.

9.8 Medtronic PLC.

9.9 Bio-Rad laboratories Inc.

9.10 Analog Devices Inc.

