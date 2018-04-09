GLOBAL BIOSIMILAR MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES FORECAST 2018-2028

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab



Report Details

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $5.9bn in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2016 to 2028.



Report Scope

• Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market forecasts from 2018-2028



Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the market segmented by compound:

• Infliximab

• Rituximab

• Abciximab

• Trastuzumab

• Adalimumab

• Bevacizumab



This report also shows revenue to 2028 for individual biosimilar mAb products in the market:

• Remsima/Inflectra

• Infimab

• Reditux

• BI695500

• CT-P10

• BI695501

• FKB327

• FKB238

• Mabtas

• AcellBia

• Maball

• Clotinab

• Abcixirel

• BCD-022

• BCD-021

• Herzuma

• CANMAB/Hertraz



Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

• The US Biosimilar mAb Market

• Japanese Biosimilar mAb Market

• EU5 Biosimilar mAb Markets

• BRIC and South Korea Biosimilar mAb Markets

• Rest of the World Biosimilar mAb Market

• This report profiles 10 leading companies either with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline

• Our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market



