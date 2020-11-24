Global Biosimilars Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2026: Market Growth is Limited by Manufacturing Complexities and Resistance from Biological Manufacturers
Biosimilars or follow-on-biologics are the "duplicated" and authorized variants of those reference biologics that have experienced patent expiration.
Biosimilars improvement and approval with reference biologics is a significant part of the general advancement and development process. Guidelines for biosimilars assume an essential job in keeping up the suitability and harmony among unique and biosimilars items. Different regulatory specialists, for example, EMA and FDA effectively control Biosimilars commercialization and advancement.
The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes supplement the growing demands of pharmaceutical drugs. However, market growth is limited by manufacturing complexities and resistance from biological manufacturers.
Furthermore, the growth of the biosimilars market is hampered with multiple factors including the lack of regulatory guidelines, consumers' brand preferences, the reluctance of physicians to prescribed biosimilars, and the high capital required for research and development.
The in-house manufacturing segment makes up for the larger market share, while the contract manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasting period.
Based on the product, the biosimilars market monoclonal antibody industry is prominently segmented into trastuzumab, infliximab, rituximab, adalimumab, and other monoclonal antibodies. The infliximab segment accounted for the largest biosimilars market share in 2019. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases drives market growth.
The oncology segment accounts for a major share of the biosimilars market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high incidence of cancer across the globe.
By Geography, the market of Biosimilars is further classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share. There are two important factors which are the driving forces behind the growth of Biosimilars market giving it CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.
There are a lot of opportunities in emerging countries and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.
Some of the major players in the domain of Biosimilars are Probiomed, Boehringer Ingelheim, Apotex, Fresenius Kabi, Gedeon Richter, Mabxience, Amega Biotech, Biocad, Coherus Biosciences, Stada Arzneimittel Ag, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mylan, Samsung Biologics, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Sandoz.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Industry Outlook
- Industry Overview
- Industry Trends
Market Snapshot
- Market Definition
- Market Outlook
- PEST Analysis
- Porter Five Forces
- Related Markets
- Market characteristics
- Market Evolution
- Market Trends and Impact
- Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
- Regulatory Impact
- Market Offerings
- Market Segmentation
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- DRO - Impact Analysis
Indication: Market Size & Analysis
- Overview
- Autoimmune Disease
- Blood Disorders
- Infectious Disease
- Chronic Disorder
- Oncology
- Offsite Treatment
- Other Diseases
- Type of Manufacturing: Market Size & Analysis
- Overview
- In-House Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing
Product: Market Size & Analysis
- Overview
- Insulin
- Recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH)
- Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor
- Interferon
- Erythropoietin
- Etanercept
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Rituximab
- Infliximab
- Adalimumab
- Trastuzumab
- Follitropin
- Glucagon
- Calcitonin
- Teriparatide
- Enoxaparin Sodium
Geography: Market Size & Analysis
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Comparison Analysis
- Market Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
- Product Launches and execution
Vendor Profiles
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Overview
- Product Offerings
- Geographic Revenue
- Business Units
- Developments
- SWOT Analysis
- Business Strategy
- Stada Arzneimittel Ag
- Coherus Biosciences
- Biocad
- Amega Biotech
- Probiomed
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Apotex
- Fresenius Kabi
- Gedeon Richter
Companies to Watch
- Mabxience
- Overview
- Market
- Business Strategy
- Sandoz
- Pfizer
- Eli Lilly
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Celltrion
- Biocon
- Amgen
- Samsung Biologics
- Mylan
Analyst Opinion
Annexure
