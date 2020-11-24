Global Biosimilars Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2026: Market Growth is Limited by Manufacturing Complexities and Resistance from Biological Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilars Market by Product, by Manufacturing & Indication, by Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biosimilars or follow-on-biologics are the "duplicated" and authorized variants of those reference biologics that have experienced patent expiration.

Biosimilars improvement and approval with reference biologics is a significant part of the general advancement and development process. Guidelines for biosimilars assume an essential job in keeping up the suitability and harmony among unique and biosimilars items. Different regulatory specialists, for example, EMA and FDA effectively control Biosimilars commercialization and advancement.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes supplement the growing demands of pharmaceutical drugs. However, market growth is limited by manufacturing complexities and resistance from biological manufacturers.



Furthermore, the growth of the biosimilars market is hampered with multiple factors including the lack of regulatory guidelines, consumers' brand preferences, the reluctance of physicians to prescribed biosimilars, and the high capital required for research and development.



The in-house manufacturing segment makes up for the larger market share, while the contract manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasting period.



Based on the product, the biosimilars market monoclonal antibody industry is prominently segmented into trastuzumab, infliximab, rituximab, adalimumab, and other monoclonal antibodies. The infliximab segment accounted for the largest biosimilars market share in 2019. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases drives market growth.



The oncology segment accounts for a major share of the biosimilars market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high incidence of cancer across the globe.



By Geography, the market of Biosimilars is further classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share. There are two important factors which are the driving forces behind the growth of Biosimilars market giving it CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.



There are a lot of opportunities in emerging countries and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.



Some of the major players in the domain of Biosimilars are Probiomed, Boehringer Ingelheim, Apotex, Fresenius Kabi, Gedeon Richter, Mabxience, Amega Biotech, Biocad, Coherus Biosciences, Stada Arzneimittel Ag, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mylan, Samsung Biologics, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Sandoz.



