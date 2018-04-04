Global Biostimulants Market 2017-2025 - Market was Valued at US$ 2.06 Bn in 2017, and is Expected to Reach US$ 3.82 Bn by 2025

The global biostimulants market was valued at US$ 2.06 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 3.82 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 - 2025.

Market Insights

There has been an upsurge in the demand for organic food products across the globe. This is fuelling the demand for efficient crops, furthermore to meet the demand for food in the growing world population. Agriculture is a key indicator having an impact on a particular country's economy along with livelihoods of the individuals. Thus, presence of good quality arable land is gaining significant traction among agriculture product producers especially in countries such as Denmark, India, Poland and Germany. Since, these countries are among top 25 countries, when analyzed according to the arable land statistics in 2013.

Also, arable land is expected to grow at a moderate growth in the near future, which is expected to spur the demand for agricultural products referred to as biostimulants. Definition of biostimulants varies according to particular region, for instance in Europe biostimulants definition as proposed by European Biostimulant Industry Consortium (EBIC) is Plant biostimulants contain substance(s) and/or micro-organisms whose function when applied to plants or the rhizosphere is to stimulate natural processes to enhance/benefit nutrient uptake, nutrient efficiency, tolerance to abiotic stress, and crop quality.



Of different crop types, fruits and vegetables segment is expected to record highest growth in the forthcoming years. However, row crops segment holds largest market share throughout the forecast period. There is an increased consumption of row crops such as pulses, oilseeds and cereals and cultivation of row crops accounts for significant share in the total cultivated land. This is further intended to increase adoption of biostimulants among growers, thus fuelling the biostimulants market growth.



Among different regions, Europe is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue share contribution, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period. Improving supply chain in countries such as China and India, technological advancements, and growing awareness among growers regarding usage of biostimulants are some of the key factors bolstering the biostimulants market growth in the region.



Key Trends:

Asia Pacific serves as potential market for biostimulants due to government support for sustainable agriculture industry

serves as potential market for biostimulants due to government support for sustainable agriculture industry Increasing awareness among growers related to improved crop quality and yield

Mitigation of territorial and social cohesion through economy development, owing to agriculture being an important indicator in overall economy especially in Europe and Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Biostimulants Market Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type, 2015

2.1.2. Global Biostimulants Market by Application, 2015

2.1.3. Global Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients, 2015



3. Market Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Challenges

3.3.3. Future Prospects

3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proportion

3.4.1. By Crop Type

3.4.2. By Application

3.4.3. By Active Ingredients

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Players



4. Global Biostimulants Market Size, By Crop Type, 2017 - 2025

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Crop Type, 2015 vs. 2023

4.2. Fruits and Vegetables

4.3. Row Crops

4.4. Turf and Ornamentals

4.5. Other Crop Types



5. Global Biostimulants Market Size, By Application, 2017 - 2025

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Application, 2015 vs. 2023

5.2. Foliar

5.3. Seed

5.4. Soil



6. Global Biostimulants Market Size, By Active Ingredients, 2017 - 2025

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Active Ingredients, 2015 vs. 2023

6.2. Acid-Based Biostimulants

6.2.1. Amino acid

6.2.2. Fulvic acid

6.2.3. Humic acid

6.3. Extract-Based Biostimulants

6.4. Seaweed extracts

6.5. Other Plant Extracts



7. Global Biostimulants Market Size, By Region, 2017 - 2025

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Share Analysis by Region, 2015 vs. 2023

7.1.2. Attractive Investment Proportion

7.2. North America Biostimulants Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025

7.3. Europe Biostimulants Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025

7.4. Asia Pacific Biostimulants Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025

7.5. Latin America Biostimulants Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025

7.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Biostimulants Market Analysis, 2017 - 2025



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. BASF SE

8.2.2. Bayer AG

8.2.3. Italpollina Spa

8.2.4. Valagro

8.2.5. Biovert S.A.

8.2.6. Arysta LifeScience Limited

8.2.7. Agrinos

8.2.8. Biostadt India Limited

8.2.9. Koppert B.V.

8.2.10. Omex Agrifluids Ltd.



