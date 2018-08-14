NEW YORK, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Biostimulants







Biostimulants refer to naturally obtained biological substances, compounds, and microorganisms, which are applied to plants, soil, and seeds. They improve crop yield, quality, vigor, soil fertility, in addition to relieving abiotic stress in plants. The market size is estimated based on the sales of biostimulants in the application segments.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142652







Technavio's analysts forecast the global biostimulants market to grow at a CAGR of 11.01% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biostimulants market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Biostimulants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• BASF



• Isagro



• Italpollina



• FMC Corporation



• Valagro







Market driver



• Growth in the organic food industry



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market challenge



• Lack of awareness regarding biostimulants



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market trend



• Growing popularity of precision farming



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142652







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

