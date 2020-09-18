Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2020 by Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development, Deal Component Type, Specific Therapy Target & Technology Type

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biotech partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Biotech agreements announced in the life sciences since 2016.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Biotech deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Biotech partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Biotech deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 5,000 online deal records of actual Biotech deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Biotech partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Biotech technologies and products.



Key benefits



Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Biotech deal trends since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Biotech agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Biotech contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Biotech dealmakers since 2016

Insight into terms included in a Biotech partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2020 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Biotech trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Biotech dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Analysis of Biotech deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Biotech deals

Access to Biotech contract documents

Leading Biotech deals by value since 2016

Most active Biotech dealmakers since 2016

In Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2020, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2020 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 5,000 Biotech deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Biotech dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Biotech partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Biotech dealmakers

2.4. Biotech partnering by deal type

2.5. Biotech partnering by therapy area

2.6. Biotech partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Biotech partnering

2.7.1 Biotech partnering headline values

2.7.2 Biotech deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Biotech deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Biotech royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Biotech deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Biotech deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Biotech dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Biotech dealmakers

4.3. Most active Biotech partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Biotech contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biotech contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Biotech dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



