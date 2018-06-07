Global Bleaching Agents Market 2018-2023: Emerging Applications and Opportunities in the Food Industry

The bleaching agents market is estimated at USD 728.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 953.8 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The market size of bleaching agents includes both, the valuation of existing bleaching agents and incremental revenue year-on-year. The global demand for bleaching agents is increasing significantly due to the rising demand for bread and bread-related products, growing urban population, increasing disposable income, and the technological advancements in flour quality assessment.

Based on type, the hydrogen peroxide segment is projected to hold the largest share, in terms of value, of the global bleaching agents market. In the food & beverage processing industry, it is commonly used as a peroxygen agent in products such as flour, bakery foods, natural sugars, natural oils, waxes, gums, and starches. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the generally recognized as safe (GRAS) status of hydrogen peroxide as a direct ingredient used in food products. Hydrogen peroxide primarily bleaches and purifies food products, which, in turn, helps in improving the color of food products. It enhances the shelf life of the products by sterilizing aseptic packaging containers in the food industry.

The powder segment, by form, accounted for a larger share of the global bleaching agents market in 2017. The powdered form of bleaching agents, which include ascorbic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and potassium bromates, has a longer shelf-life and is usually stable for many years when stored at room temperature. Furthermore, technological advancements have led to increased usage of powdered bleaching agents as the dosing is easier than the liquid form. AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) and Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) are among the major players offering powdered bleaching agents in the market.

The flour segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the global bleaching agents market in 2017. Bleaching agents are used for whitening flour, as freshly milled flour has a slightly yellowish color as it contains carotenoids. Additionally, bleaching oxidizes the surface of the flour and promotes its gluten-producing potential. Bleaching of flour helps in the weakening of the proteins and maturation of the flour in a reduced amount of time and has thereby become a necessity for flour producers. Some of the most common flour bleaching agents include hydrogen peroxide, benzoyl peroxide, and chlorine dioxide.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for bleaching agents during the forecast period. The major countries with growth potential in this market include China, India, Japan, and Australia. India is estimated to account for a significant share of the Asia Pacific bleaching agents market through 2023. This is an emerging market and hence provides opportunities for the growth of the bleaching agents market.

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Grasim)

11.3 Evonik

11.4 Solvay

11.5 Akzonobel

11.6 Hawkins, Inc.

11.7 Siemer Milling

11.8 Peroxychem

11.9 Supraveni Chemicals

11.10 Spectrum Chemicals

11.11 Engrain

11.12 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals



