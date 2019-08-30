Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Analysis & Trends Report 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blind Spot Solutions Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand in the adoption of advance technology like smart mirrors, growing demand in production of vehicles equipped with advanced electronic components, and recent technological developments in blind spot solutions.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into surround view system, backup camera system; virtual pillars, blind spot detection system, and park assist system. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into truck, passenger car, bus, and light commercial vehicle (LCV). Depending on the electric vehicle type, the market is classified into plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). On the basis of technology, the market is divided into radar based system, ultrasonic-based systems, and camera-based systems. Amongst end user, market is bifurcated into aftermarket, and original equipment.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand in the Adoption of Advance Technology like Smart Mirrors

3.1.2 Growing Demand in Production of Vehicles Equipped With Advanced Electronic Components

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Blind Spot Solutions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Blind Spot Solutions Market, By Product

4.1 Surround View System

4.2 Backup Camera System

4.3 Virtual Pillars

4.4 Blind Spot Detection System

4.5 Park Assist System



5 Blind Spot Solutions Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Truck

5.2 Passenger Car

5.3 Bus

5.4 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)



6 Blind Spot Solutions Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

6.1 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

6.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

6.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



7 Blind Spot Solutions Market, By Technology

7.1 Radar Based System

7.2 Ultrasonic-Based Systems

7.3 Camera-Based Systems



8 Blind Spot Solutions Market, By End User

8.1 Aftermarket

8.2 Original Equipment



9 Blind Spot Solutions Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Magna

11.2 Gentex

11.3 Bosch

11.4 Samvardhana Motherson

11.5 Ficosa

11.6 Valeo

11.7 ZF Friedrichshafen

11.8 Continental

11.9 Autoliv

11.10 Denso

11.11 Aptiv



