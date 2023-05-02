Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $165.72 Billion by 2030 at an 11.85% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Service Providers, By Organization Size, By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Embedded Analytics Market was valued at USD 58.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 165.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.85% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers



Embedded analytics allow individuals to view the information in context, which leads to better outcomes and gaining valuable insight at the point of decision. As a result, the demand for embedded analytics increases during the forecast period. Further, the rapid use of smartphones has augmented the rate of digitalization all around the world which increases the demand for the market.



Furthermore, increasing usage of hand-held devices and cloud computing & the implementation of cloud computing technologies is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the embedded analytics market over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Restraints



The high replacement cost is expected to hinder the growth of the embedded analytics market. The systems can be advantageous in many ways but substituting old systems with the appropriate embedded analytics software is a very costly business.



Further, staff training and competency building is also a costly process, which is expected to obstruct the market revenue growth.



Regional Analysis



The global embedded analytics market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The North American region is expected to dominate the embedded analytics market owing to the growing attention of major industry end users including retail, BFSI, healthcare, and government on embedded analytics. Moreover, the presence of key market players will further increase the market growth in this region.



The Asia-Pacific region shall continue to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2030 owing to the growth & expansion of industry verticals in this region. Also, the region is a dominant player in cloud services applications.



Market Taxonomy

By Business Function

Finance

Human resources (HR)

IT

By Component

Software

Managed Services

Professional Services

By End User

Telecommunications

IT

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

